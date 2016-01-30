40+ Best Business Corporate WordPress Themes 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/best-corporate-business-wordpress-themes-1.jpg 740 400 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g January 30, 2016 August 24, 2016

Best WordPress Corporate / Business Themes of 2016 to use for construction, architect, IT industry, Manufacturing, Health, etc.

When we talk about online reputation of any business, website plays a vital role. So choosing the right design and features is very important while selecting any WordPress theme. We have researched extensively through various theme collections site and made a perfect list for Best Business Corporate WordPress themes. While creating this list, we focused on all the necessary points to make a good website like features, designs, functionality, SEO friendliness, Clean Code and easy set up.

Nexus

Nexus is creative, modern and beautiful Business Corporate WordPress theme. It comes with 4 unique demos to choose from. From this various home page layouts, you can choose to build awesome website for your business.

It comes with custom widgets, various page templates, awesome shortcodes and easy customization option. Nexus is SEO friendly and so can rank your website higher to get more visitors. Theme is fully responsive, it means you can see this them on any devices without any distortion in design and layout.

Architect

Architect is one of the beautiful creations by MyThemeShop. They always keep the theme options panel easy to understand and modify theme as per your need. Architect comes with unlimited color options, great typography and great big header image which makes theme very beautiful and attractive. The mega menu shows the menu is descriptive way which makes this theme stand out of crowd.

Theme comes with different page layouts including parallax effect page, it also includes custom widgets and powerful shortcodes. You can showcase your portfolio and services in a bold way. Theme is fully customizable and SEO friendly so you can rank and get more visitors for your business. Due to responsiveness, it looks awesome in all devices irrespective of their screen sizes.

Tower

In this theme you will have all the tools at your disposal, to enhance your pages capabilities, and improve its look and design. Four Icon Font Packets are available here along with various other features. The multimedia slides here have different content formats, so that no visitors will ever miss anything.

It also has 30 incredible layouts for your portfolio along with a live Tower preview to view samples. You can see 23 unique demos so you can choose and modify as per your need. The theme can be set up using drag and drop builder, so you can set up your website easily without having any developer knowledge.

Sydney

If you need a full featured multipurpose WordPress theme for business, then Syndey is perfect theme for you. It comes with great drag and drop builder which makes it easy to set up. You can turn this theme for any purpose. You can move section up and down like projects, team, services, clients, testimonials as per your need by just dragging up and down.

Sydney is SEO friendly highly customizable and clean coded WordPress theme. You can showcase your recent project and portfolio in very elegant way in this theme. The full screen slider makes your website very attractive. Features include various short codes, page layouts, drag and drop home page builder, fully responsive, great custom widget and unlimited colors.

Zerif PRO

This is most professional, clean, modern and one of the most popular theme over WordPress.org. The awesome parallax effect gives smooth scrolling and advanced CSS3 animations make it very creative, beautiful and attractive. It is SEO friendly and comes with various custom widgets, various page layouts and all the necessary features to build a good website for any kind of business.

Theme is fully responsive and well coded. Setting up this theme is very easy and their support system is very friendly.

Corporate

It is a neat, simple and best corporate WordPress theme. It is used to point out the important information about company, its employees and their work. It provides some animations, a full-width header and a blog. It is highly responsive and has a variety of icons and shortcodes.

Corporate comes with two default demo, for business/Corporate and app launch. This theme comes with custom widgets and various page templates. The theme installation and documentation is very easy and you can set it up in minutes without any developer’s knowledge.

X – theme

X is the most famous WordPress product that has multiple designs and concepts. In one bundle, users can enjoy up to 4 unique designs called stacks. A large amount of plugins are also added here free of charge. This theme has won the title of fastest selling theme.

Scalia

This WordPress theme has great flexibility and versatility. Scalia provides almost unlimited customization options to suits your need. Scalia has over 8 impressive style options for your blog, impressive portfolio, One Pager, parallax landing page, shop and more.

Scalia also has many gallery options, and a very unique Quickfinders for faster navigation. Its variety of features makes it suitable for online business of any kind. This theme includes various shortcodes, customized widgets, SEO friendly and fully responsive which looks incredible in all screen sized devices.

Divi

Divi has a great design which can be used in multipurpose way. It is a one-page theme, with helpful drag-and-drop options, parallax scrolling, an animated slider, media files integration and many other customization options. It is the best WordPress theme for the corporate.

One Page

One page is beautiful one pager business corporate WordPress theme with drag and drop section which makes theme set up easy. Features include responsiveness, clean and SEO optimized coding, custom widgets and shortcodes.

Venture by ModernThemes

Sanabel

This is a very adaptable business WordPress theme that can meet the requirements of any type of business. This themes layout is responsive and Retina-ready and is capable of displaying content on tablets, smart phones, desktop computers, and laptops. It also has the Revolution Slider Plugin.

Avada

Avada is the bestselling multipurpose highly customizable and adorable business corporate WordPress theme. You can build any kind of website with this theme. This theme comes with unlimited customizable possibilities. You can use this theme for portfolio, photography, services, corporate, as one page, multipage, eCommerce, etc.

This theme is fully responsive, comes with lifetime update and having great support. You can set up this theme easily with its versatile and details theme options panel.

Corpus

It is a serious, dynamic and technologically accomplished responsive WordPress multipurpose theme, highly flexible in nature and is ideal for corporate users. Corpus includes a great amount of carefully created templates ready to showcase your news, blog and very mobile friendly, SEO optimized and loads really fast.

Azoom

This theme is designed for those who value quality and consistency. Using Azoom your web page will become highly responsive and this theme is compatible with one of the most popular plugins of WordPress that is WooCommerce. It allows you to create a personal online store to sell any kinds of products and services.

Lawyeria

This WordPress theme has been designed especially to suit the lawyers and has a clean and professional look about it. It is compatible with all popular browsers and has several custom widgets, configurable homepage and has a multilingual support.

Kalium

This is an excellent WordPress theme that is made for any business who want to show portfolio in elegant way. It has a whole lot of layout design variations and also an impressive drag and drop content builder. Although it has a great amount of useful features, the price is comparatively reasonable. The Visual Composer also is added here for free.

Monstroid

This is a modern and interactive business WordPress theme, and comes with amazing visual elements, a full-width slider, and a full-screen layout. Monstroid offers a great scrolling experience. With WooCommerce integration, 50+ free graphics and plugins with this theme it becomes a very modern and interactive theme.

Business two

It is a very professional-style theme, with white and grey look and well divided sections. It has a full-width slider, many widgets and portfolio and product sections.

Orane

Orane is a great multi-purpose WordPress website theme that provides many retina ready design features from 3D sliders to Visual Composers to High Definition images. Its 6 homepage layouts offer something for everyone and can be customized to suit your needs. It is best for creative sites like designers and photo studios and also for businesses and freelancers to expose their work.

Venture

It is a simple and professional WordPress theme that has a content-oriented layout and provides a neat and clean look. It offers modern animations, 12 unique widgets and has a full width slideshow. It is SEO friendly and easily customized.

RT theme 18

This theme can be used for business, corporate, product catalog, portfolio or other services websites. The design is professional and very friendly. The header contains an animated full-width slider and it is highly responsive and retina ready and helps to beautifully showcase the business products.

Start

Start is unique clean and multipurpose business corporate WordPress Theme best suited for Corporate Business website. The slider looks cool and professional, the navigation and section on home page are perfect to build any corporate website. It shows your portfolio or recent works in very beautiful way. You can easily set up and control theme customization through theme options. The theme comes with various page templates like full width or with slider and powerful shortcodes to extend then theme functionality as to best suit your needs.

The navigation is easy and clutter free. You can show team, recent blog posts, testimonial and services on your home page. The theme is SEO optimized and fully responsive that means you can see it perfectly on any devices like mobile, iPad and large Screen monitors without any distortion in visual quality.

Vanish

Vanish is modern clean and creative, beautifully WordPress theme for corporate and business purpose. Theme has all the features which any business website needs. You can showcase your project or portfolio in great way. You can use this long home page to create beautiful one pager modern business website. You can show Google map on bottom to show contact location and below that contact form to get in touch with your customers.

It supports all Google Web fonts to make typography as per your needs. This is compatible with WooCommerce and other shopping cart plugins to sell your products online. The transition effects make the user experience very soothing and elegant. The theme is highly customizable through theme options and you can create various pages full width page, page with right sidebar or left sidebar with available templates. The theme is SEO friendly so you can boost your search traffic and attract more visitors. Theme is fully responsive and fits on all devices with high quality.

Worker

Worker is best beautiful, full featured multipurpose WordPress theme. This is modern clean and multipurpose theme you can use to build website for any business or start up like consultant, hair stylist, trainer or any creative agency or organization.

Worker has very stylish portfolio section to show your products or projects in a great way. It also comes with power full booking / appointment feature through plugin which comes free with this theme. This support Google calendar and easy short codes to book dates for appointment and managing is easy through easy back end interface panel. You can use unlimited number of colors, powerful shortcodes and page templates. It is fully translation ready theme and supports all the latest plugins like contact form 7.

Enfold

Enfold is Clean, Modern and elegant WordPress theme for Corporate. This theme is best to set up website for any kind of business, shop or to showcase exotic portfolio of your work.

The countless customization theme options make this theme mould into your imagination. It allows you to edit layout, background images, colors, typography and much more. The template builder is easy to handle and create pages at fingertips. This theme is well coded, SEO friendly and fully responsive and comes with various page templates.

Dalton

Vellum

Vellum is beautiful WordPress theme comes with 12 unique starter kits. You can choose one of the demo and import content in few minutes. After importing you understand the theme options easily and replace content and images with your ones launch your website.

It has beautiful slider, easy navigation and clutter free layout.

Backett

Port

Waxom

Invention

Invention is simple, minimal and modern theme to build a good business website. Theme can be set up easily through page builder and theme options. Theme is fully responsive and SEO friendly.

Rebound

Rebound is professional and multipurpose, fully responsive and SEO friendly Corporate WordPress theme.

Cortana

Provolio

Fortuna

Osmosis

App Theme

App theme is clean yet modern and beautiful WordPress theme which can be used for any industry. Features include great widgets, smooth scrolling and full responsive layout.

Proper

Business3ree

Space9

