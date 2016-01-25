48 Best Quality eCommerce WordPress Themes 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/best-eCommerce-wordpress-themes.jpg 740 400 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g January 25, 2016 August 25, 2016

Here we have created awesome handpicked best eCommerce WordPress themes list. We have chosen only those who has lots of features and good design and easy navigation. These themes are made with a motive to work with wide variety of eCommerce tools such as Woo-Commerce, WP E-commerce and many others. All these are exclusive themes with a huge array of design and great extensive use to create your own professional, exceptional and highly successful e-Store. All these themes are can be customized according to your needs and can be used to sell all kinds of products.

Gear

Gear is modern, attractive, sleek and minimal WooCommerce Supported best eCommerce WordPress theme. The simple minimal theme is best to create digital online shop to sell or showcase any kind of products. The modern homepage with parallax scrolling effect and large slideshow is best to display featured products to get more eyes. The theme is fully responsive, retina ready and SEO optimized. You can install and use this theme easily with the help of documentation without having any development knowledge.

Kancing

Tokokoo really combined parallax and sliders into their eCommerce themes in clean and flexible way. Kancing is WooCommerce compatible, translates ready and fully responsive best eCommerce WordPress theme. This theme gives felling of both modern and retro with clean layout.

Brutal

Brutal is best modern eCommerce WordPress theme perfect for launching any eCommerce website. The clean product showcase in homepage looks very nice and attracting. Theme is well coded, SEO optimized and easy to set up with theme options. The clutter free layout makes it easy for user to navigate through. Theme is fully responsive and retina ready which can be viewed perfectly in any kind of devices.

Emaxstore

Emax store theme is young and hip and has lots of clean open space for organizing things in a practical yet interesting way. It is highly responsive which is really important considering lots of people are shopping on their phones and tablets these days. It is robust and a perfect option for anyone who is looking to build a eCommerce site with a large inventory and a wide range of product. Emax is fully responsive and looks perfect on any kind of devices ranging in between small screen mobile to large screen monitors.

Hugo

Hugo is also one of the best sophisticated and modern looking great eCommerce WordPress themes. It layout is awesome and you can showcase luxury items on this theme very beautifully. The theme is fully responsive and supports WooCommerce plugin – best eCommerce plugin to create online shop. Features include unlimited color options, drag and drop builder, custom widgets and translation ready. Theme is retina ready and looks great on all devices. The code is clean, validated and SEO friendly.

Mr. Tailor

This theme has an extremely responsive layout that molds itself according to the device it is used in. it has an attractive design made to catch the attention of your target customers or future clients. It is classy and this makes Mr. Tailor is suitable for any kind of business industry and products.

Flatshop

This theme has minimum designs and unique navigation. It also has full screen slider and drag and drop page builder. A product lightbox feature allows users to glance through the major features of a product without having to redirect to a new page as it pops up.

Zeon

Zeon is one of the powerful eCommerce theme with various advanced featured to manage inventory, products, costing, shipping, customers, etc. with the help of powerful WooCommerce plugin. The theme options are easy to understand and use. This theme comes with great 5 home page layout, powerful slider and featured products and filters to sort products by various attributes like name, popularity, etc. The theme is fully SEO optimized so you can rank your website and grow the business. Due to responsiveness it looks perfect on all screen sized devices giving hassle free experience to your visitors.

Adot

This is best for all kinds of business as it has fresh designs, packages and other things. It has various color schemes and options to choose from and to customize as per your requirements. It is enabled with HTML, CSS3 and has better indexing and real time translation option.

Flevr

Flevr by CSSIgniter is very modern, unique flexible and highly customizable eCommerce WordPress theme. Its supports wocommerce plugins so you can easily set up your online store in minutes. Theme is translation ready, SEO optimized and fully responsive. Theme comes with powerful features like drag and drop builder for home page so you can exactly design as per your imagination and show products, the featured products, custom shortcodes, custom menu and 7 post type to display testimonial, Slideshows, Partners, Portfolio, Features, Services, Team. The theme is fully featured and best at this price.

Mantel

It has all the fancy widget and plugin to sell your store. It is also highly customizable, can be modified at ease and looks great. It is clean, simple and minimal which focus visitors eyes on products only given theme clutter free sorting experience for products they are looking for.

Eshop

The Eshop theme by ZigzagPress is perfect, simple and clean platform with an amazing user interface that will create curiosity for your products. This theme also includes a well integrated blog platform, which is a popular feature of Ecommerce WordPress themes.

Shopkeeper

It is the best eCommerce WordPress theme of today. It also includes visual plugin that allows people to design their websites in a customer friendly way. This theme’s sticky header navigation helps customers to find the products or items they are looking for in your website easily.

Luxury

Luxury is designed beautifully with nice selection of beautiful colors. The theme has full width slider with attract visitor’s eye and you can showcase featured products there and below categories of products. The theme is fully responsive and retina ready so fits perfectly on all sized screen devices from mobile to large screen.

Diamond

If you’re looking for a great looking theme for your site that is WooCommerce compatible and where you can sell your products as well, then, Diamond is perfect. It also has huge image windows and really nice sliders which is perfect for a site with a lot of images.

Harmony

This theme is for bands, with amazing media help for both audio and video, plus it is WooCommerce compatible. The theme shows large banner on the front page and simple clean format to deliver a lot of information, about media and products without overwhelming a reader.

Estore

This theme comes with various page templates to select from and easy to use e-Panel integration to modify it according to your choice. It is a bit gritty and rustic and is perfect for any type of product selling.

Schema

This theme has included hidden code to help Google find all of your keywords and get people to your site. You need to type directly into the theme instead of uploading your text as images. Schema also includes a built-in Ad Manager to track your earnings from your in-site advertising.

Boutique

It is for pinterest lovers. This theme is perfect for any site with crafts or single products. Boutique also offers templates, for a multi-page layout with multiple products which saves time.

Foxy

This theme provides a little stylishness to your eCommerce store, uses bright colours and designs. It is compatible with most eCommerce plugins, and it runs perfectly on all mobile devices. The themes aim is to present a happy environment yet still focus customer attention on buying more products.

Divi

Divi comes with drag and drop builder that makes customizing very much. If you want to have control and editing capabilities then Divi is perfect choice to build eCommerce portal. It also comes with awesome page templates so you don’t have to build your site from the ground.

Agora

Agora comes with a great layout so that you can create a unique homepage that best suits your business. With this theme you can create a store, or a magazine, or both. Customization is easy and you can set up this theme without any developer’s knowledge and can easily start your online shopping website.

Herringbone

Herringbone is HTML5 and CSS3 compliant, highly responsive and retina-ready, in other words, it looks fantastic on all screen sizes and devices. Herringbone comes with the powerful CSS Igniter Settings Panel, which enables you to easily create your homepage, change color schemes and do more modifications.

Minshop

One of Minshop’s most notable features is its Ajax shopping cart. Website users can add or remove items from their cart without having to redirect to new web pages or refresh page. 6 custom widgets are included — Twitter feed, Flickr photostream, featured posts, recent comments, list pages, and categories. You can customize your website’s typography from over 600 Google Fonts. This theme can be viewed perfectly on mobiles due to its responsiveness.

Woopress



It is the best eCommerce WordPress theme for setting up your online store. You can use this website template for various uses such as for setting up your own business or corporate portfolio, build mobile website, blog, personal. It has all elements which need to be in good theme like Revolution Slider, Master Slider, Visual Composer, Essential Grid and other important features.

Atelier

Atelier is a one of the best WordPress theme for starting an online store. It has many great features, and its support system is great. It has 10 different types of headers with 2 animation features. It is best for people who are looking for multipurpose ecommerce themes that can do all you work for you.

Aurum

This is the best eCommerce WordPress theme for people doing business such as bookstores, jewelries, boutiques and many more. It is highly flexible and has many great features that you can use for designing your own great site. Aurum also has Layer Slider and Revolution Slider that helps you to portray to your customers latest, featured products and special offers.

Hudson

This theme is packed with custom widgets, new post types, short codes, and sliders. Many product lists with advanced filters are included, along with a user account panel and rating system. Social media integration, contact cards, and a contact form all feature in Hudson.

The retailer

This user friendly theme has a variety of features and comes with built in tools and customization options to help you build different kinds of business or agency website.

Styleshop

The StyleShop theme provides a great interface for people interested in making eCommerce shops, and it is compatible for people to view it on mobile devices, and it includes various page templates for pages like contact forms, portfolios, image galleries and login pages.

Magnium

It is a flexible and the best eCommerce WordPress theme offering their services through their business website, online websites, firms selling their wares, service industry websites offering their services online, and many other websites that handle transaction of discrete products or services. It has Woo Commerce integrated plugins, including Woo-Commerce QuickView and WooCommerce Brands, that will help to install your online store within 24 hours of installation of the theme, and you will be ready to go.

Polaris

It is again a very powerful, easily customizable and a great WordPress responsive e-Commerce theme. Easy compatibility with Woo-commerce plugins and great tools let your users shop, search for products live and share your products on social media easily.

Ultra seven

UltraSeven has wide design with neat animation features. This theme also has Revolution Slider, WPML compatibility, and numerous shortcodes. Ultra seven has 10 predefined color skins, along with 20 handpicked background patterns. You can create any kind of page with great color combination due to various customization options.

Basic

It is a very friendly and flexible theme. It comes with many header and footer styles and to help you to create a great page layout for your e-Commerce website. Moreover the Revolution Slider in this theme helps you to put stunning slides with great animations in your website.

Bronx

With its simple and easy layout and innumerable theme tools and options, you get great options for your website. It works well on all types of devices such as desktop, tablet or mobile phone. Slider Revolution plug in that allows you to create unique and eye-catching homepage. It also comes with several header options; you can set up a header with background.

The DMCS

It is one of the best theme which is said to be built as a perfect tool to establish an online store for selling their products to a huge audience, and to do it in fashionable style. This theme is compatible with the woo-commerce plugins and other plugins for the best design of the website. It is a package containing widgets, filters, portfolios, eye catching and modifiable templates, menus and much more.

Labomba

This is a very user friendly and easy to use eCommerce theme. It can be used as a blog, portfolio etc. The visual composer tool here makes customization a child’s play. It provides 21 layouts, 4 headers and many color palettes.

Click boutique

This theme is a Woo Commerce Responsive theme built on bootstrap framework. It has some great features like ajax sorting, content builder, parallax backgrounds, custom color schemes and layouts.

Oxygen

Oxygen is fully responsive theme is built based on the popular framework built by twitter, the Bootstrap 3. It offers many customization options to change the look and feel of the theme using the theme options panel.

Fitshop

Fitshop is one of the best eCommerce WordPress theme built for mobile shop, computer store, high tech store, gift shop, electronics shop and all kinds of marketplace business that requires a regular online presence.

X theme

This is filled with a huge variety of designs and free extensions. This is the theme you can use for any kind for purpose including corporate or portfolio website or any product selling website for digital as well as physical products. This glamorous theme serves you well, with its large collection of premium WordPress themes that all come for free. These plugins include options like Video Lock, Content Dock, Custom 404, Olark, Slider Revolution and Visual Composer.

Vanquish

This theme is quite famous as it provides a clutter free, white background, along with powerful premium plugins for customizing your site the way you want. Its Visual Composer is the ideal building experience, since you only have to drag and drop components and modules, instead of messing with code.

Suave

This theme provides plenty of space and style to show off your most recent products, and it has a responsive interface for the customers to view your content and buy items from phones and tablets. This a premium and beautiful Woo Commerce theme, meaning it can interact with the shopping cart plugin to sell digital or physical products.

AZShop

This theme is built on powerful & flexible WPO WordPress Framework Theme and Boostrap 3.0 that makes your website compatible with any electronic devices such as computer, laptop, tablet, iPad and larger screen. This theme also supports many great tools to customize theme via using Live Theme Editorm, Customizer.

Crux

Crux is rock-solid from an SEO and speed point of view. With the Stag Custom Sidebars plugin, you can create many short codes. Crux has been stylized for both Woo Commerce and Gravity Forms.

Oneshop

It is the most beautiful eCommerce theme with great flexibility to handle any type online sales. It makes a fabulous platform to build a clothing store, electronics shop, boutique jewelry outlet, or any other product type you want.

Vanish

BigShop

