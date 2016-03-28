45 Awesome One Page WordPress themes for creative agency, corporate, portfolio, etc. 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/best-one-page-wordpress-themes-750x410.jpg 750 410 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g March 28, 2016 August 24, 2016

Website development has taken the dynamic route and people are moving with new framework and CMSs. Nowadays single page WordPress themes are getting popular as you can display all your company’s information all at one page templates. This one page WordPress themes are also better in SEO point of view and visitors gets all things just by scrolling without navigating much. Creative agencies and startups can create content focused and portfolio based website with this single page theme with in intriguing way.

This article contains the list of themes which has dynamic responsive single page layouts, fluidic and attractive designs and smooth parallax scrolling effects. Some of them offer multipage functionality too.

Cosonix

Cosonix is high quality visually stunning and high featured one pager WordPress theme. This theme uses visual composer which makes set up and customization of this theme very easy. You can use this theme for any of your business purpose like finance company, health domain, corporate, restaurant or personal website. If you want to make website by your own without having any development knowledge, then this will be perfect one for you as its drag and drop composer makes your life hassle free for developing website yourself.

It is having all the important sections on homepage to make your website complete on single one page. Beside this, theme is fully responsive and retina ready. It adjusts its layout according to screen width and height to give your visitors delightful experience on any devices.

Zerif Pro

Zerif Pro is ultimate, very flexible, ultra-modern and beautiful one page WordPress theme with smooth parallax effects. You can use Zerif pro to create website for any purpose like lawyer, accounting firm, corporate, portfolio, photography, etc. The customization options of this theme are really countless. You can mold this theme as per you imagination with powerful customization options.

Zerif Pro is translation ready and eCommerce ready. The shop page layout is given with which you can create good online store with WooCommerce integration. The theme loads faster as it doesn’t use much external scripts. It is fully responsive and retina ready.

Divi

Divi is very flexible, attractive and impressive WordPress theme with creatively structured layout. At first release it wasn’t having single page template, but later on newer version they added it. The Divi builder makes it easy to use for hassle free customization as per your need.

Divi comes with various eye catching pre-defined attractive layouts. Divi comes with ultimate various customize widgets. There is several transition effects used and supports both one page multipage template. You can also create WooCommerce store and multilingual corporate website with Divi. Theme is fully responsive which fits perfect from mobile screen to large monitors with same design quality.

Parallax One Plus

Parallax One Plus is premium version of one of the popular free one pager themes named parallax one. This is neat and clean responsive multipurpose WordPress theme with impressive parallax effect. The header is full width which looks outstanding and glorious.

You can have shop section with this theme to create eCommerce store and supports WPML. You will get plenty of shortcodes and custom widgets to integrate desired functionality.

Narcos

Narcos is very versatile flat single page WordPress theme which you can use as multipage website too. Narcos is developed with every attention in details about design, layout and its powerful customization features and options.

It comes with 6 different demos and layout for business, corporate, portfolio, photography and eShop. This theme is retina ready and fully responsive which means your visitors can see it with same feel about design over any devices like mobile, tablets, laptops and large screen monitors. Narcos is shop ready which means you can easily integrate WooCommerce and create online shop to sell your creative products. This also supports multilingual plugin as it is translation ready and SEO friendly.

Single

Single is beautiful single page responsive portfolio WordPress theme. This theme comes with various important page templates and plenty of shortcodes. Single is translation ready so you can create multilingual website for your corporate business purpose. This multipurpose theme supports all latest plugin like contact form 7 and SEO Yoast.

With Single you can place all yours sections like about, portfolio, team, testimonial all at homepage effectively so your visitors don’t need to navigate through different pages and stick them for long time. Theme is coded well by zigzagpress’s creative team which is fully SEO optimized by which you can rank your website high in search engine.

Momentum

Momentum is clean and simple yet creative modern single page WordPress theme best suitable for your creative agency website. You can use this template for any personal and corporate usage, as its layout is clean and attractive and have easily manageable sections through options.

Momentum is completely built on HTML5 and CSS3 responsive framework with clean coding quality. This theme is completely SEO optimized which means you can bring lots of traffic to your website with little efforts. You can create an engaging website to showcase your skills or portfolio with this multipurpose retina ready theme.

One page

This is a nice and user friendly WordPress theme, with a full-screen slider and has colored spaces between the sections. It can be used for any kind of business. It is simple to look and is highly responsive.

One page by mythemeshop is great solution if you want one page parallax website. Without any developer knowledge, you can easily customize theme with drag and drop builder. One page has various page template like full width and beautiful looking blog page template. It has great sections like showing stats and pricing table.

Roxima

The unique and elegant design of Roxima is very gorgeous and appealing. Roxima is designed by CSSIgniter who are producing quality theme regularly. Roxima’s layout is very flexible and comes with drag and drop builder for homepage.

Roxima is fully SEO optimized WordPress theme and comes with various custom widgets. The layout is fully responsive which adjust itself as per size of screen. With Roxima you can create amazing one page website which will hook up your visitors for long time on your website.

Bridge

This is very creative and visually stimulating and flexible multipurpose theme to build aesthetic and cool website for your any kind of business.

It has some great features like custom slider, fully customizable headers, video section backgrounds, sticky header with menu at the bottom, different logos for headers, a content/section and mega menu to create ultimate one page websites, interactive elements, 7 different portfolio layouts and a lot more impressive features.

IgnitionConf

IgnitionConf is another best One Page WordPress theme with smooth scrolling and clean distraction layout. This is simple minimalist and splendid theme with all important features necessary to build a high quality and engaging website for event, conference or showcasing personal portfolio.

You can integrate Google maps for contact section and Social icons to make it social sharing friendly. You can highlight important button on menu like registering for event or services. The default layout of dark black colors makes it very impressive. You can change anything from easy option panel like typography, background colors and images.

Rocked Pro

FullPane

Brooklyn

This is a beautiful responsive and stimulating WordPress theme with parallax scrolling effects, 8 different skins and 7 different header styles. Brooklyn comes with powerful built-in shortcode manager. The theme is translation ready and include an advanced theme options panel and Revolution Slider is included free of charge, along with 3 other custom plugins and 365 Font Awesome icons in 8 different categories.

Dignity

This theme has a modern, interactive and professional look and is a great choice for any business that wants to grow and become famous. It has 12 different homepage versions, for you to choose from. Each section has nice animations and well-organized content ready for use.

Landing

This is another stylish and modern theme in the list. Landing page theme and has a powerful drag and drop page builder so one who don’t know coding can also use this theme easily. The Landing theme includes over 25 layouts and is responsive. Its retina ready design works on all tablets, phones and other devices and you can choose from five header design solutions such as a transparent header with a logo etc. WooCommerce support is provided with this theme.

Start

This theme provides parallax backgrounds for catching the attention of customers and revealing your products. Since it’s a one page theme, Start has a bunch of homepage modules that you can remove or include at your own will. For using start you need to use genesis framework as this is built for genesis only.

Shore

Shore is one of the most reliable and best one page WordPress themes in the market. It is user friendly and its intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate. The Visual Composer Page builder here has many theme options, and the latest version of the Revolution Slider. It also has an adaptable grid manager which can be used for image galleries, portfolios, and online shops.

Awaken

This theme provides a multipurpose solution with unique designs and a lot of space to keep it clean and neat. The one page layout ensures your users can get all the information on the homepage, for items like pricing tables and clients. It provides a full portfolio with a beautiful grid layout and animations when people scroll over the images.

Anaglyph

It is a beautiful, stunning, flexible, interactive, easy to use and very modern, responsive WordPress one page and multi-page creative multipurpose theme. It is based on the Bootstrap framework and includes the intuitive Drag and Drop Visual Composer with many custom built, unique and powerful elements.

Kodax

Kodax is a one page theme for showing products such as apps and clothing. The responsive design and over 600 fonts here make your branding perfect. It comes with three custom plugins and four custom widgets for the best customization experience. It also has 10 different page templates.

The moon

It is a fresh, retina-ready and responsive WordPress theme designed for you. The Visual Composer plugin here enables you to change designs via drag-and-drop functionality. It has flexible column grids and Multi Portfolio. Other features include 620 Google Fonts, plenty of colors variations, 670+ icon fonts, optional premium plugins and much more.

Sydney Pro

Sydney Pro is really amazing and wonderful multipurpose single page WordPress theme with drag drop home page builder. You can add as many sections on homepage due to its easy customization feature. You don’t need any developer’s or coding knowledge to set up this beautiful theme.

Its full screen slider makes your website very exotic and parallax scrolling effects makes it different from traditional themes. You can modify background colors, adjust height of sections, typography and other customization easily with options. This sleek and versatile WordPress theme is perfect for creating any corporate website.

Retro

Retro is classic vintage styled elegant template with easy customizable options. Retro used the old style colors and typography which makes it unique and out of the crowd. The new version has lots of new featured integrated.

Every section of this theme has its own light color, and its font resembles ones used in old magazines and newspaper articles. The portfolio is simple and has a responsive slider.

Swenson

It is a modern, clean and retina-ready WordPress theme perfect for creative agencies. It comes with 40+ components for the Visual Composer plugin, which enables you to drag-and-drop many different designs or create your own designs and is a fully responsive and professional website. You can use the highly customizable Slider Revolution plugin here to liven up your portfolio.

Newave

This is a robust single page theme, which has stunning looks with many features. It has 4 ready-made header designs and supports video backgrounds and is packaged with a versatile, customizable slider. You can create progress bars, custom icons, counters, testimonials, normal & full-screen and many more things.

Willow

This one-page multi-purpose theme is created to showcase your work or content in a stylish way. Willow is built based on the latest Bootstrap technology, which makes it ultra-responsive and highly optimized for handheld devices. It also includes a powerful page builder that allows you to build page layouts with ease.

OneUp

It is a responsive WordPress theme supported by the Twitter Bootstrap framework. The page builder allows you to save and easily transfer content modules across multiple pages. OneUp comes with the ability to lazy load your images for faster page load speeds.

Pixova

Scroller

Designed in solid back end framework, Scroller is minimal and elegant WordPress theme for photographers, creative agency, business and portfolio. Features include full screen slider, smooth parallax effects, responsive layout and one page scrolling homepage.

Scalia

Scalia is well crafted creative WordPress theme you can use as single page or multipage website. The boxed layout and typography is very much impressive. This theme provides various shortcodes and drag drop builder to create an aesthetic website for your creative portfolio or any purpose.

Uncode

Uncode is very artistic WordPress theme with rich features. This enthralling theme has designed with great attention in details for every section. This will hook up your visitors for long time on your website. The images comes with default demo are very artistic and beautiful. You can choose various page templates if you want to make multipage website with theme.

Verko

Verko is stylish and marvellous WordPress theme to create wonderful website to showcase your products and homepage alone. Verko comes with landing page template where you can attract the eyes of visitors towards your featured products or services.

Osmosis

Osmosis is easy to set up and use without having any developers knowledge. You can build a high quality business and product showcase website with this marvellous multipurpose WordPress theme. You can integrate featured videos in this website. Site navigation is very cool and smooth scrolling makes website’s appearance very elegant.

Thread

Thread is fully responsive and retina ready WordPress one page website. Thread is very modern and crafted in aesthetic manner with sensual design and good typography. You can posts video, images gallery posts with featured images and videos. The gallery can be easily set up in Thread with drag and drop builder to create rich showcase.

Phoenix

If you want out of the box website to represent your business online then look none other than Phoenix. Phoenix is strikingly beautiful and attractive theme with full screen slider where you can also put video of intro. You can have both one page and multi page website as per you choice with this theme. This One page WordPress theme is fully SEO optimized and having flexible and responsive layout which looks good on mobile, tablet and laptop.

Tides

Tides is great to show case your videos and impressive work’s portfolio. This unique and fully responsive WordPress theme has rock solid back end framework and gives great surfing experience with its unique homepage design.

Ego

Ego is sleek, splendid and beautiful theme with great transition and hover effects. The services sections are creatively designed with loading bars so it will load with css3 animations which look really impressive and attractive to showcase your premium services. The developers claim that it having more than 200 powerful customization options to customize website to look as you visualize in your mind.

Surreal

Surreal in very prominent and soothing WordPress theme with all features needed to build a good and engaging single page website. The portfolio lets you decide the size of each image and that fits great on screen. The transparent menu suits best with easy navigation.

Norris

Norris comes with 14 different header style layouts, so you can choose which meets your exact need about looks. The back end options to customize this theme is very powerful and supports over 500+ Google fonts and various background images and textures.

OnePager

RockoX

907

The great another template with several design variations including parallax, full page video background and full page slider layout. 908 comes with various adorable features like drag and drop gallery builder, tons of shortcodes, colors and font options, header option and much more.

Alpine

Alpine is also one of the best single page WordPress themes in the list. The framework is built on Bootstrap framework with HTML5 and CSS3 coding. Alpine is having 4 homepage section and background with YouTube video integration.

One

One is having 4 different portfolio layouts to showcase your amazing work. With two menu styles, you can set up easy navigation. Theme is fully SEO friendly, supports WooCommerce and fits perfect on any devices due to its responsive layout.

