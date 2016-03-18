50+ Best Free and Responsive Blogger templates for personal, travel, food, photography,etc. 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/free-blogger-templates.jpg 700 410 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g March 18, 2016 August 24, 2016

Blogger is one of the best and popular platform to create stunning and out the box blog for any niche. Blogger or say BlogSpot is first blogging platform which completely revolutionized the web for blogging. Blogger templates with elegant look, SEO friendly code, responsiveness and unique design are necessary parameters for choosing template. We have done the extensive research to provide you best free responsive blogger template for 2016.

You can create stunning photography blog, portfolio blog or website to showcase your mind blowing creations and any personal or niche blog with these free to use blogger templates. We will continuously research and update the list, so stay tuned for upcoming and new releases of stunning and clean blogger templates.

Fashion Clean

Fashion Clean is an elegant and beautiful modern free blogger template which is fashion focused but you can use it for any of your purpose to create blog. The setup and customization of this template is very easy.

One of most appealing feature of this theme is its two menus. You can create different menus for main navigation and categories which makes clutter free navigation for your blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/05/fashion-clean-responsive-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://fashion-themexpose.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Minimal

As name indicates this is minimal and best free blogger template for creating fashion blog, niche blog, personal blog, OOTD blog, authority blog, etc. Due to responsiveness its content fits beautifully on mobile, tablets, computer and laptop screen.

The features includes threaded comments, advanced SEO friendly, showing posts by label, related posts showing, newsletter widget support, custom 404 error page and much more.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/03/minimal-clean-responve-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://minimal-demo-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Sora Craft

Sora Craft is coded well as per Google standards and crafted visually attractive. Theme is perfect for blogging as this is Ads ready theme which makes it easy for monetization. Theme supports videos and inbuilt social sharing tools.

Sora Craft is free blogger template and fully responsive which accommodates its layout according to size of screen. This beautiful template is fully SEO friendly which gives extra edge for bringing the traffic to your blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2014/07/sora-craft-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://sora-craft-sora.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Elegant

As the name suggests, theme is really elegant and beautiful. There is slider on homepage which makes your blog more attractive. You can show full blog posts or standard excerpts. Theme is fully SEO friendly and responsive by which your viewer can see this with same design quality on any of devices like mobile, tablets, laptop and large screen PCs.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/07/elegant-clean-responsive-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://elegant-themexpose.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Vanice

Vanice is beautiful free magazine style blogger template to start your perfect personal blog. It is having three column layout and sidebar so you can put maximum content at small homepage. It is purely a content based layout which focuses your readers on your content.

This template is fully responsive and thus fits on any screen size in between mobile to large screen without losing any design quality. This is completely free and easy to use and customize without any development knowledge.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/04/vanice-magazine.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://vanice-demo.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Gamer

Gamer is creative free and responsive blogger template to create a great interactive personal blog for gaming or tech purposes. Though its demo focuses on tech and gaming purpose, you can use this for any kind of blog like fashion, news, reviews, travel, etc. This is built on HTML5 and CSS3 with classic blog post design. Theme’s code quality is very good and SEO optimized which makes easy to get rank in search engine among the competition.

Gamer is fully responsive, full featured and totally free. If you check features, look and feel over demo then you will find that this is not less than any premium template.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Downlod” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/05/gamer-gaming-theme-for-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://gamer-veethemes.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

BlogStar

BlogStar is very amazing, stylish and modern blogger template for blogging. Layout is clean, easy navigation with menu of top and you can link social profile with icons on top. You can create perfect personal blog for travel, food, poetry, creative work, etc. with this beautiful blogger template. BlogStar is fully responsive and fits perfectly on device irrespective of their screen sizes.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/06/blogstar-clean-responsive-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://blogstar-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

MiniMag

Mini Mag is quality blogger template for free which is responsive and ads ready for monetization. Theme has mega menu feature which fetches related posts and display well making better navigation.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/02/minimag-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://mini-mag-theme-xpose.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Revoltify

Revoltify is very simple and clean yet visually attractive blogger template. The layout is clutter free and really clean. You can place a featured image on top and integrate social icons on sidebar for social media sharing.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.kaizentemplate.com/2015/01/revoltify-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://zikazevflat.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Inspiro

Inspiro is clean and minimal blogging theme you can use for multipurpose niche. The code is clean and SEO friendly. This theme is free and you can create an outstanding blog for personal, travel, food, health, etc.

You can show your featured post on homepage on top which looks very beautiful and easy to integrate social icons on top.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/05/inspiro-multipurpose-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://inspiro2-veethemes.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Dribble

Dribble is great looking clean blogger template to for personal blogging. The featured post and elegant side makes is very attractive.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2014/11/dribble-clean-responsive-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://dribble-themexpose.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Loveria

Loveria is gorgeously designed, visually enthralling free responsive blogger template. Loveria is having two column layout for posts with big featured image which makes your posts placement look awesome.

You can create an impressive blog for personal, travel, fashion, foot, photography, etc. with this SEO friendly blogger template.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2014/09/loveria-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://loveria-soratemplate.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Addiction

Smooth design makes addiction lovable for blogging. Addiction is clean coded and it molds it layout on mobile, tablet and large screen because of responsive layout. A minimal design makes Addiction clutter free and content focused.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2014/08/addiction-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://addiction-soratemplates.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Sora Article

Sora article is another responsive and free blogger template for blogging purpose. It has given the feature to select the small and medium size of featured image for posts.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2014/08/sora-article-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://sora-article-soratemplates.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Perk Misty

The modern features and good vibrant colors of this template keep your visitors engaged for long time. You can create an engaging blog with Perk Misty free blogger template. Its three columns layout is really unique and keeps your visitors hooked and make then navigate from one thing to other.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2014/05/perk-mistry-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://perkmisty-template-trackers.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Sorbet

Sorbet is having clean and modern typography perfect for any good blog. The sidebar and content placement is just perfect as per this era of blogging.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://newbloggerthemes.com/sorbet-blogger-template/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://sorbet-theme.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Food Blog

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2016/02/food-blog-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://food-blog-soratemplates.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

HaletanisLux

HalentanisLux is magazine styled attentive free responsive blogger template with SEO friendly code. Other features include an engaging sidebar, social sharing tools and featured images for posts.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://newbloggerthemes.com/haletanislux-blogger-template/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://haletanislux.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

ShotMag

ShotMag is unique and quality blogger theme for create a perfect blog for creative arts, photographers, personal and travel blogs. Theme is fully responsive which makes it looks astonished on any screen sized devices.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://bloggeritems.com/templates/shotmag-minimalist-blogger-template-for-photoblog” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://shotmagtemplate.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

FameMag

FameMag is multi-concept and multipurpose blogger template to create clean personal blog for writers for showcasing creative writings.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://bloggeritems.com/templates/famemag-minimalist-blogger-template-for-news-magazine” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://famemagdemo.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

FlatMag

FlatMag is best theme if you want to create a magazine site or blog. This will be perfect theme for creating news site or tech blog. The design is aesthetic and smooth without any clutter. With its great homepage design, you can showcase your more work in less area.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Dwonload” link=”http://www.templateism.com/2013/08/flatmag-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://flatmag.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Sentify

With this aesthetic design you can create an impressive and attractive blog for creative agency, painters, writers, photographers, etc. Sentify is responsive and retina ready template coded with HTML5 and CSS3 with good standards for code writing.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.templateify.com/2013/10/sentify-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://sentify.templateify.com/” linkrel=””]

Galauness

Galauness is kind of premium template which is complete free. This grid based template makes your content presentation in an outstanding way. Due to this layout you can place maximum content on homepage making your visitors hooked up for long time.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.borneotemplates.com/2012/08/galauness.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://galauness-demo.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Minute Grid

Minute Grid is having well optimized and responsive layout perfect for blogger to make compelling blog. The designer of this template have kept every aspect like responsive, content placement, sidebar, menu and other things in mind and provided an excellent output.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.dzignine.com/2013/08/minuet/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://minuet-dzignine.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

K44

K44 is super clean responsive flat blogger template for free. This is kind of mix of classic retro and modern design. The big flat header, the featured items display on homepage is very attractive. With this template you can create any kind of website or blog for creative modern or classic style agency.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://urang-kurai.blogspot.com/2013/10/k44.white.free.templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://k44-white.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Johny Joss

Johny Joss is movie centric responsive blogger template which is absolutely free. You can create a stunning theme for movie download or online video streaming website. The dark black color makes it sporty and attractive.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.vinathemes.com/2012/07/johny-joss-banget-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://johny-jossbanget.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Montric

Montric is outstanding magazine theme jam packed with all essential features which needs to make a perfect magazine website or blog. It comes with great attractive slider and you can change images easily though options.

Montric is SEO optimized blogger template and you can add meta tags on header through editor. It comes with amazing scripting which makes next and previous posts toggle through keyboard.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.templateify.com/2013/09/montric-magazine-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://montric.templateify.com/” linkrel=””]

Novello

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://download.soratemplates.com/2016/02/novelo-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.soratemplates.com/2016/02/novelo-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””]

Smart Blog

Smart Blog is trendy blogger template with elegant design. You can create stunning and creative blog for travel, food, fashion, tech, etc. with this template.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2015/11/smart-blog-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://smart-blog-soratemplates.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Metrofy

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.templateify.com/2013/09/metrofy-magazine-and-blog-style-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://metrofy.templateify.com/” linkrel=””]

Glam Up

Glam Up is clean yet modern looking free responsive blogger template best suitable for fashion or home décor blog. The posts on homepage look clean with big featured image. Its clean layout is fully content centric so your reader will get soothing experience without any distraction from reading content.

If you really want an engaging blog which reader will love with lower bounce rate as good for SEO point of view then this free blogger template is very preferable to create blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2015/11/glam-up-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://glam-up-soratemplates.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Swift

Swift is lovely blogger template for creating SEO friendly and fast loading blog or website. You can highlight featured posts on homepage which attracts the eyes of your reader. The design is minimal, clean, modern and delight. Swift is fully responsive and retina ready which means you can see it with same quality on mobile, tablet, desktop and PC’s screens.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2015/10/swift-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://swift-soratemplates.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Voux

Voux is profoundly polished and aesthetic looking modern free responsive blogger template. The Voux is bright and light weighted template which can showcase your articles with featured images in very stylish way.

The theme looks just perfect on any of the devices like iPhone, android phone, tablet and large screens due to its responsive layout.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/09/voux-minimal-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://voux-with-out-slider-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

TrendMag

TrendMag is beautiful magazine blogger template which shows things on masonry layout. So you can display lots of content on homepage so your visitor will get engaged with your content and reduce your blog’s bounce rate.

If you really want to create and engaging and outstanding blog for any of purpose then don’t look any other template than TrendMag.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/09/trendmag-clean-responsive-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://trendmag-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

1800

1800 by veethemes is best modern template for creating fashion, OOTD, girlie and personal blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/06/1800-outfit-of-day-blogger-template.html?aff=freshdesignweb” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://1800-veethemes.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Wagazine

Wagazine is ultra-modern magazine blogger template. You can show important posts or latest news on top bar. Also you can link to your social media profiles from social icons placed on top bar. This is very flexible magazine theme which you can customize easily and place lots of content in a very organized manner.

You can create an enthralling and stimulating blog with this template. Wagazine is fully jampacked with various features and fully responsive which means it adapts its layout according to size of screen in between mobile to large screen monitors. The theme is SEO friendly and there are plenty of places to put ads for better monetization to earn money through blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/06/wagazine-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://wagazine-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Outfit

Outfit comes with dark and light header layout options. You can show slider on homepage fetching images form categories posts. Also you can show featured posts on homepage in grid style. Theme is fully responsive and retina ready.

Outfit is ads ready and having multi author option and resize thumbnail images automatic to suits best.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/02/outfit-clean-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://outfit-demo-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

FastMag

FastMag is attractive light weighted blogger template for photography or writer’s blog. FastMag is fully responsive and SEO friendly. It comes with right sidebar and three column footer widgets. You can create multi drop down menu with this template.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.templateism.com/2015/02/fast-mag-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://templateimtheme.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Creative

Creative Blogger template is perfect solution for portfolio and photography blog or website. You can showcase creative agency’s portfolio in a best way with this responsive and free blogger template.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2015/01/creative-clean-responsive-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://creative-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Scoop

Scoop is multipurpose responsive blogger template based on bootstrap framework. You can create any kind of creative portfolio, photography or personal blog. The customization of this template is very easy and if you buy premium version then you will get extensive support from developer’s team of veethemes.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/01/scoop-multipurpose-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://scoop-veethemes.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Power Game

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.themexpose.com/2014/12/powergame-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://powergame-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Classic Tradition

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/01/Classic-tradition-travel-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://classictradition-veethemes.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Attitude

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2015/01/attitude-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://attitude-soratemplates.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Cocktail

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2015/01/cocktail-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://cocktail-soratemplates.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Mimes Blog

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/01/mimes-blog-multipurpose-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://mimesblog-veethemes.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Wilder

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2014/12/wilder-creative-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://wilder-veethemes.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Newspaper

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.weblogtemplates.net/2014/08/newspaper-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://newspaper-blogger-template.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

News Magazine

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://www.bestbloggertemplates.net/2013/01/newsmagazine-three-column-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://newsmagazine-theme.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Personal Blog

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.templateism.com/2014/04/personal-mag-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://personalmagtheme.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Folio Card

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.weblogtemplates.net/2014/04/foliocard-responsive-portfolio-blogger.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://itsmyportfolio-bt.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Wedding Mag

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.templateism.com/2014/01/wedding-mag-responsive-blogger-template.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://webmagtheme.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Simplify

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.mybloggerthemes.com/2014/10/simplify-clean.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://simplify-themexpose.blogspot.com/” linkrel=””]

Astonish

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.soratemplates.com/2016/02/astonish-blogger-templates.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://astonish-soratemplates.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]

Honey a responsive blogger template

Honey is modern, free and responsive blogger template with attractive design and layout. There is featured slider on the top for placing your featured posts to attract more eyes on your important posts. The widgetized sidebar gives your blog an extra edge. You can place a bio/about box on sidebar with built in toolbar. The top menu bar also contains social sharing tools integrated to make your blog SMO friendly.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.veethemes.com/2015/12/honey-responsive-theme.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://honey-veethemes.blogspot.in/” linkrel=””]