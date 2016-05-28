Best Free Health and Fitness WordPress Themes 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/fitness.jpg 750 410 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g May 28, 2016 August 24, 2016

Tips and tricks regarding health, fitness, gym and daily workout are one of the famous niches to start a blog as it is easy to maintain it on regular bases and people are getting more conscious for their health. Look of your website creates first impression on user’s mind so, selecting an appropriate theme is essential factor to make your blog to look beautiful. Selecting appropriate theme from thousands of options is not piece of cake. Everyone feel overwhelming when it comes to selection of appropriate theme for your blog because everytime we feel the next theme is better than previous one. So here is the solution. I have come up with this five selected evergreen themes which you can use for your blog or websites regarding gym, yoga training center, medicine blog or home remedies for your health.

Before installing any theme you should keep some points in your mind as mentioned below:

Simplicity:

Some themes come with heavy graphics and so many colors in layout which creates bad impression on viewer’s mind and possibly takes good amount of time to load. So, choose simple and attractive theme for your blog.

Responsive:

Responsive is not optional nowadays. Your blog should open in all the devices.

Browser compatibility:

Your users may use different browser to open your blog. So, you should make sure that your blog is looking same in all the browsers. Your theme should be compatible to widely used browsers.

Supported Plugins:

The main power of wordpress site lies in plugins installed in it. So you should check that your theme is supporting all the famous plugins.

Page builders:

These are plugins which let you create page layout by dragging and dropping. Some themes come with it pre-installed.

Support:

You should get support from the provider of theme whenever you face any issue with your theme.

Ratings, Reviews and Installations:

You can know whether the selected theme has given good experience to past users or not by seeing its ratings and review. You can judge any theme by its number of installations as well.

SEO Friendliness:

Theme plays crucial role in SEO. So prefer an SEO friendly theme for your blog.

So, here we go with our list of themes:

Relief:

It is very beautiful theme designed by flythemes. It is available at wordpress.org. It is SEO optimized theme. It is responsive so you can get an attractive layout on any devices like iPad, android, iPod, desktop etc. It is specially designed for blogs and websites of healthcare, workout trainings, fitness clubs etc. It is easily customizable for any newbie having zero experience of customizing any theme. The latest version available is 1.2.3.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/relief/” linkrel=””]

Health:

It is simple, powerful and most elegant theme for any blog regarding medicines, fitness club and health remedies. It is designed by Mark Brown and freely available on wordpress.org. It provides custom-widgets, dropdown menus and JavaScript slide shares. It is also fully responsive to any gadgets.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/health/ ” linkrel=””]

SKT Spa :

It is designed by SKTThemes. It is more customizable and attractive theme which can be used for blogs under various niches. It is responsive and compatible with regular plugins used for any sites like contact form 7, WooCommerce etc. It provides an eye catchy slider and many widgets in footer. It is freely available on wordpress.org. The latest version of this theme is 1.7.1.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/skt-spa/ ” linkrel=””]

Fitness Lite:

It is one more theme designed by SKTThemes for fitness clubs and yoga trainers. It is build upon customizer so you can make changes and see them in real time. Color scheme of this theme can be changed and set up easily. It is also compatible with contact form 7, WooCommerce and Nextgen Gallery. It is available on wordpress.org. The latest version available is 1.8.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/fitness-lite/ ” linkrel=””]

Health-Center-Lite:

It is the simplest theme and a bit less customizable. It is designed by webriti. Simplicity is always in fashion so if you want neat and clean layout then this theme is recommended. It also gives beautiful layout in all gadgets. It is available on wordpress.org with its latest version 1.4.6.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/health-center-lite/ ” linkrel=””]

It is not like these are the only themes. There can be other better themes but these are installed on 1000+ blogs or sites. Before installing any theme on your blog check whether it is compatible with your wordpress version or not. You should also check compatibility of plugins you want to install. If you are not able to customize any element from the theme then you can edit css and PHP script of the installed theme.