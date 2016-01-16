35 Best Free Responsive Magazine WordPress Themes of 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/best-free-responsive-magazi.jpg 740 400 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g January 16, 2016 August 24, 2016

Best Quality Handpicked Free Responsive WordPress Magazine themes for 2016 to set up your news publishing, personal blog or Online journal.

Now a days people spend lots of time on internet for reading and pursuing desired knowledge. The news website and story telling sites are booming these days. The most engaging website now a days are magazine style ones. People don’t want to read physical magazine now a days.

So if you have your online journal or news website then you must put them into new magazine style to attract more eyes. The magazine style WordPress themes are those who put content in great manner like articles, their categories and related featured images all at home page so as to look like real magazine. Here are such handpicked list by designsBlazed.

TREND MAG

Trend Mag is modern, compact and one of the best free WordPress magazine theme. The homepage is very beautifully designed and comes with various sections like live stream where you can show trending or live news of if you have news blog, the categories and much more. The color combinations and featured images make the design very attractive and eye catching. You can show categories and its posts on home page. If you checkout this design and demo, you will really not believe that such theme is free. It is having all the features and customization like premium themes.

TrendMag comes with two menus which are very useful to show primary menu for pages and other for categories navigation. The top menu’s right section is great to display your social icon. You can create stunning and unique blog for news, personal, publication, stories, journal, etc.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/trendmag-magazine-wordpress-theme-lite/?ref=81″ linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/trend-mag-demo-page/?ref=81″ linkrel=””]

ACTIVELLO

Activello theme is developed by colorlib and best WordPress magazine theme for free. It having all the features that you will find in any premium theme. Packed with various short codes, great menu, categories on home page and two column layout. The theme is fully responsive and looks perfect on any mobile devices and large screen computers.

The support for this theme is awesome. If you look to start any blog, news or magazine website, then Activello will fulfill all your needs. The slider on top makes theme very beautiful. The gallery posts, image post are perfect to display. With minimal design you can create a content focused website with this theme.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://colorlib.com/wp/themes/activello/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”https://colorlib.com/activello/” linkrel=””]

EPIRA

Epira is great theme if you wish to create magazine inspired blog. Epira is completely free and fully featured magazine WordPress theme. The theme is SEO ready and can be customize easily with options and customizer. The theme is fully responsive, cross browser compatible and retina ready which looks great on any device like ipad, mobile and large screen PC.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/epira-free-magazine-wordpress-theme/?ref=81″ linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/epira-magazine-demo-page/?ref=81″ linkrel=””]

PROTO PRESS

Proto press is multipurpose and free responsive magazine WordPress theme with many features like premium versions. The elegant look and modern designs comes with great themes options and customizer options. The code is SEO friendly and fully responsive so fit great on any kind of devices from mobile to large screen computers.

The top section contains the breaking news/ trending posts to display your best post which catch more eyes. Theme is having two columns posts with featured images and sidebar. You can have slider and featured posts on top.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/protopress/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.inkhive.com/protopress/” linkrel=””]

BLOGGR – Free Responsive Magazine WordPress Theme

Bloggr is completely free responsive and retina ready theme which looks great on high resolution displays. Created by ModernThemes, it is not less than any premium magazine theme. Bloggr is very user friendly, SEO optimized and comes with various page layout including siderbars and full width layout. You can easily set the theme with help of documentation provided by them. The navigation flow is easy to navigate through categories and content.

The customizer settings are easy and you can see changes live when setting up your theme. The home page is created in such way that you can display maximum content so user great most of the themes in main page. There are various customization options available to change typography, colors and backgrounds. You can set good featured images in featured posts to make them more appealing.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://modernthemes.net/wordpress-themes/bloggr/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”https://modernthemes.net/theme-demos/?theme=Bloggr” linkrel=””]

GADGETRY

Gadgetry is one my favorite magazine theme. When I started my very first blog for tech, I used this theme and loved it. The features are very powerful and design is ultimate. They have one option on the top which you don’t find in other theme is switch button which make posts two columns or One column. By this switch user can choose whether he wants one column layout or two columns.

You can set up this theme easily and import demo content with one click content to understand the layout. Typography is great and overall site looks really appealing. This theme is fully responsive and looks stunning on all kind of viewing devices.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://themefuse.com/wp-themes-shop/free-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://themefuse.com/demo/wp/gadgetry/” linkrel=””]

JUSTWRITE

Just is clean and optimistic WordPress theme which shows the content well. The design is simple and beautiful. The social sharing icon set widget which comes with theme look great. The header and menu is simple and promising.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.acosmin.com/theme/justwrite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.acosmin.com/?theme=justwrite” linkrel=””]

MESOCOLUMN

MesoColumn is beautifully designed magazine WordPress theme with full responsiveness and amazing features. This is well built in HTML5 and CSS3 with SEO friendly and clean coding. Top section is having ample space to put ads so you can monetize your blog or website well. With the two menus you can navigate user easily through categories or pages.

The theme supports all the latest plugins like BBpress so you can add the discussion forum to make your users engaged. It also supports WooCommerce so you easily set up your eCommerce products with this theme.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.dezzain.com/wordpress-themes/mesocolumn/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.dezzain.com/?wptheme=mesocolumn” linkrel=””]

COMBO MAG

ComboMag is fully responsive free magazine WordPress theme. This theme supports almost all Google web fonts so you can set up excellent typography to make blog beautiful. The footer, sidebar header and menu are just perfect.

The themes having social sharing placement options to get your website content shared on social media and capture more eyes towards your blog or website.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.magpress.com/wordpress-themes/combomag.html” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.magpress.com/” linkrel=””]

PLAYBOOK

PlayBook is beautifully designed free theme which has great theme options so you can set up it easily without any coding knowledge. PlayBook is perfect if you want to build magazine blog. You can display content perfectly with featured images with two column blog layout of front page.

The theme is perfect if you wish to monetize your blog as this theme has perfect suitable space at top and sidebar to display ads. You can choose unlimited colors and various custom widgets. With the help of widgets you can make the look of theme as you desire.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://mythemeshop.com/themes/playbook/ ” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.mythemeshop.com/s/?theme=Playbook” linkrel=””]

SMART MAGAZINE

Smart Magazine is completely free, fully responsive and modern style magazine WordPress theme. Theme can be customized easily through customizer. Smart Magazine is perfect choice for news, magazine, editorial or publishing blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://mag-themes.com/smart-magazine/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.mag-themes.com/smartmagazine/?site=magthemes&page=single&loc=top” linkrel=””]

SURFARAMA

Surfarama is modern looking magazine theme to build great news, publishing or story blog. The different sized posts on front page makes your categories distinguished perfectly. This theme is free and fully responsive. The social icons are placed at top so people can see content sharing option easily. The menu is simple so making navigation hassle free. The theme options are easy to understand and having custom widgets. Also this theme supports all updated required plugins. The theme is SEO friendly and coded will so it loads fast.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/surfarama/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://surfarama.com/” linkrel=””]

I – TRANSFORM

I transform is fully responsive and SEO ready WordPress magazine theme as it is built using the code reference of popular theme “Twenty thirteen”. So this theme comes with all the features of “twenty thirteen” and additional which makes the theme options easy to understand and manage.

It is having multiple blog layouts to choose and having five color schemes. The featured post makes your popular or important post stick to front. Menu is simple and header is cool. The top right corner has the social media icons to connect you socially.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://wordpress.org/themes/i-transform” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://templatesnext.org/itrans/” linkrel=””]

PINBOARD

Pinboard is pinterest inspired WordPress theme which is completely free and easy to set up and manage. The home page is totally pinterest styled. Due to this pinterest styling you can show more content in little space. Theme comes with easy to understand option with unlimited colors and background selection. The theme looks perfect any sized screen devices from mobile to large screen desktop due to its responsive built.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://mythemeshop.com/themes/pinboard/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.mythemeshop.com/s/?theme=Pinboard” linkrel=””]

SNAPWIRE

If you want to build news site, online journal or personal blog then Snapwire is perfect choice as you can showcase your content in a great way with this theme. It is having 9 different content area so you can showcase your categories content well. The slider, menu, footer and custom widgets make this theme a complete package like a premium theme. You can integrate the social link easily on sidebar. The theme is responsive and looks great across any devices despite of their different screen sizes.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.gabfirethemes.com/themes/snapwire/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demos.gabfirethemes.com/snapwire/” linkrel=””]

CLEAN RESPONSE

Clean Response is great stylish magazine theme perfect for any kind of news/publishing blog or website. It provides various page layouts so you can select the business purpose front page to showcase your services or directly use blog layout if you want to show your articles. The theme adapts its layout on any devices from mobile to large screen computers due to its perfect responsiveness.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://themefurnace.com/blog/portfolio/clean-response/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://themefurnace.com/cleanresponse/” linkrel=””]

GAMESTATION

GameStation is designed for games purpose blog, but with the features and options you can use it for any kind of magazine inspired blog for news, journal, travel and story sharing. Feature includes drop down menu, amazing JavaScript based slider and various custom widgets to fulfill your need to built magazine style blog.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://smthemes.com/gamestation/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://smthemes.com/demo/gamestation/” linkrel=””]

HIERO

Hiero is simple clean minimal magazine theme with clean and clutter free layout. You can show different categories posts on home page. Comes with Good sidebar and fully responsive. Dual menu allows you create different menu for pages and categories for easy navigation.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://athemes.com/theme/hiero” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.athemes.com/hiero/” linkrel=””]

BEYOND MAGAZINE

Beyond Magazine is SEO optimized well coded free theme. The design is optimistic and you can showcase your articles well on front page. The theme supports all latest plugins and translation ready.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/beyond-magazine/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://ketchupthemes.com/themes-demo/?theme=BeyondMagazine” linkrel=””]

COLOR MAG

Colors Mag is modern magazine style WordPress theme which allows you to show various categories posts that too without cluttering home page. With good spacing and typography the home page looks attractive and content rich.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://wordpress.org/themes/colormag/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.themegrill.com/colormag/” linkrel=””]

ACCESSPRESS MAGAZINE

AccessPress is Ideal theme for online magazine and news publishing site. Good space for monetization and having custom widgets to manage posts.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://accesspressthemes.com/wordpress-themes/accesspress-mag/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://accesspressthemes.com/accesspress-mag/” linkrel=””]

RUBINE LITE

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://themezee.com/themes/rubine/ ” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://preview.themezee.com/rubine/” linkrel=””]

FORCEFUL LITE

Forceful Lite from kopatheme is best choice to create magazine site for news, editorial, fashion and online tech magazine. Having various features and easy to customize.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/forceful-magazine-wordpress-theme-light-version/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/forceful-stylish-magazine-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””]

RESOLUTION

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/resolution-multi-purpose-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/resolution-multi-purpose-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””]

GREAT

Great is traditional, minimalist and cool SEO optimized free magazine theme which is fully responsive and easy to set up and customize.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://mythemeshop.com/themes/great/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.mythemeshop.com/s/?theme=Great” linkrel=””]

WP FANZONE

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/wp-fanzone/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://wpfanzone.com/” linkrel=””]

NEW MAXX

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/new-maxx-free-wordpress-blog-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/new-maxx-wordpress-demo-page/” linkrel=””]

AD MAG

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/admag-free-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/ad-weekly-demo-page/” linkrel=””]

FLY MAG

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/flymag/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://themeisle.com/demo/?theme=FlyMag” linkrel=””]

AQUEDUCT

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/aqueduct/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.howlthemes.com/aqueduct/” linkrel=””]

REVANT

Revant is great free responsive WordPress Magazine Theme with ad spaces for monetizing your news or publishing blog to make money. [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://kopatheme.com/freebies/revant-free-magazine-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://kopatheme.com/demo/revant-demo-page/” linkrel=””]

MH THEME LITE

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/mh-magazine-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://www.mhthemes.com/dev_magazine_lite/” linkrel=””]

ARRAS

Clean, elegant layout, easy navigation and content focused free WordPress theme.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://www.arrastheme.com/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.arrastheme.com/” linkrel=””]

FASHIONISTA

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://athemes.com/theme/fashionista” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.athemes.com/fashionista/” linkrel=””]

MAGAZINE

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Download” link=”http://wordpress.org/themes/magazine” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://www.themehall.com/preview/magazine” linkrel=””]