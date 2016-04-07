44 Free One Page WordPress Themes For Creating Awesome Websites For Corporate, Portfolio, Personal, Creative Agency, etc. 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/themes/osmosis/images/empty/thumbnail.jpg 150 150 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g April 7, 2016 August 24, 2016

One Page templates are rich in content which makes your website Search Engine friendly. Developers will love these One Page WordPress themes and if this comes free, then these will their first choice. I have researched and collected beautiful and rich in features templates. These all have great layout with all important sections and all these are completely FREE.

Due to single page, webmasters focus on showing important content only so your reader get only quality information. This template shows your content beautifully and menu takes you to desired section by swift scroll.

Best Handpicked One Page WordPress Themes 2016

Pixova Lite

Pixova lite is probably the best Free One Page WordPress theme due to its sleek, modern design and various profound features. Designers had kept each detailing from designing to developing in mind white creating this theme. When you see the demo you will fall in love with this theme.

In spite of looks, the features of pixova are very impressive. Theme comes with custom widgets, color options to set the website’s look as you have in mind and worth mentioning that it is translation ready. Pixova lite is fully responsive and adapts its layout according to device whether it is mobile, tablet or laptop.

Parallax One

This is one of the most popular free one page multipurpose WordPress theme for business, corporate, agency, portfolio, photography, etc. This theme is created by themeisle team whose zerif pro creation is one of the top selling. They say that they had included all the features in Parallax One which premium themes possess and giving it free to give back to WordPress community.

Parallax One has flawless design and smooth parallax scrolling effect. You can use and customize this theme as ease with easily understandable back end options.

Zerif Lite

Themisle created a really awesome theme named Zerif Lite. This one page designs have all the section you need to create any kind of WordPress theme from personal, professional to business corporate.

Zerif Lite is easy to set up and manage. You can change background image, colors, typography easily through options and customizer. Theme can be used as single page website or multipage as there are various page templates available like blog and full width. Zerif Lite is SEO friendly, translation ready, responsive and supports WooCommerce which helps you to create online store in little time.

Starter

Starter is very beautiful and sleek one page WordPress theme. If you check out this theme then you will found that it is not less than any premium theme. Starter has very splendour, eye catchy and stunning homepage which keeps visitors eyes glued to it.

Illdy

Illdy is stunning and modern free One Page responsive WordPress theme to built an elegant and classy website to represent your any kind of business online. It is built in bootstrap framework and thus fully responsive and mobile friendly. The customizer options are rich and powerful and you can preview the changes live. You can set up an beautiful one page website with its rich sections of homepage.

Illdy is fully SEO friendly and supports all the latest plugins like SEO Yoast, Contact form 7, WooCommerce, JetPack, etc.

Sydney

The ultimate and one of the popular free responsive WordPress theme over network. Sydney has robust framework and features with blocks builder with drag and drop. You can set homepage quickly with available Sydney block. You can manage sections arrangement just by dragging in visual composer.

You will get plenty of shortcodes and custom widgets. I have created many website with this free theme for many of clients and they loved it. Though it is free theme but still their support for this is very awesome. You can get solution in quick time around at support forum.

Llorix One

If you don’t have coding knowledge and want to create single page WordPress website with free theme, then use this beautiful and well documented theme named Llorix One. The premium features like parallax scrolling and call to action comes with this theme for free.

This theme is fully responsive so your audience will get same experience on phones, tablets and PCs. You can showcase your client’s testimonial with quotes and creative team section with their names, profiles and images with good animation on hover. On the top bar, you can integrate social media profile to boost social media engagement.

OneEngine

OneEngine is another beautiful Single page WordPress template in the list. One Engine has many features like as we get in premium ones, one of those is layout builder through which you can build homepage very easily without having any kind of coding or developer’s knowledge.

One Engine is fully responsive and retina ready. You can create pricing table and custom form for contacts and various page templates are included.

You can create visually stimulating and featured rich website for your any kind of business with OneEngine free theme.

Cuda

Cuda is ultimate example of flat design. Cuda is free to use and you can show all your portfolio, skills with slider all in one place. The contrast color combination used in this theme makes it apart from other theme designs.

Cuda is completely responsive and features are very comprehensive. It possesses nice scrolling and lazy loading.

Moesia

Moesia is great theme with professional look and feel. You can manage homepage by managing blocks at ease through visual composer. Moesia is SEO friendly theme and fits perfect in any devices with small or large screens.

Moesia is totally free and comes with various custom widgets to make your website adorable. You can use this theme as single page or multipage as it has given various page templates including full width page and blog template.

One Press

OnePress is beautifully crafted with all the necessary features like various page templates so you can use is at multipage also, shortcodes support, latest plugins support, fully responsive and retina ready. The customizer option are easy to handle and set up. You can use this theme for any purpose like corporate, business, personal, agency, etc.

Business One

Business One is clean, simple yet creative theme developed with every detailing which makes it very impressive. This theme is built on responsive and powerful bootstrap framework with plenty of custom features.

You can set up this theme without having any coding experience. This theme is easy to use and customize. Business one layout is clean and typography used is really amazing.

Switch

Switch comes with lazy loading, smooth parallax scrolling and beautiful animations. It has all important sections to showcase your portfolio and great widgetized footer. The full screen slider attracts the eyes of visitors and thus you can show featured things there.

Agency One

Agency One is another single page WordPress theme built on bootstrap framework. This is best suitable theme to create online identity for creative agency or Startup Company.

OneTone

You can showcase all your business content online on single page seamlessly with OneTone theme. The layout is quite regular with good menu, header image and other section but still looks quite attractive. This theme comes with beautiful black band menu and you can use YouTube video in background. You can use this theme to build multilingual website as it is translation ready.

West

West is modern and content centric multipurpose WordPress template to create unique and content focused website. Due to single page template you can put all your content and portfolio about your business at one place so your visitors don’t need to navigate and find all with smooth scroll.

One Page

With One Page you can create very unique business/corporate website who will keep your visitors stick to your website. One Page is having clean and clutter free layout which keeps your audience stick to content without any distraction.

Quill

Quill is another fantastic creation by atheme’s team. Quills’s features are really excellent and at par. They have provided all the necessary widgets and plenty of shortcodes for free. Their homepage is really exciting and superb. The parallax scrolling effects and effective sections on homepage gives an extra edge for creating a wonderful website for any domain.

Appz

Appz is minimal, clean and modern WordPress theme. All the styling options are built in customizer. Homepage is very flexible and featured content slider makes your website attractive.

Onesie

Onesie is best single page template for portfolio showcase. You can add your works which will look like beautiful gallery and menu is on top corner which sliders smoothly towards desired section. The fixed background image makes it visually stimulating; you can change background easily through options. Theme is fully widgetized, translation ready, responsive and SEO friendly.

Intro

Intro is stunning, modern, very functional and responsive one page responsive WordPress theme. Its homepage blocks are easy to set. It supports all Google Fonts and having parallax header with animated effects for header text. Theme is totally free and translation ready which helps you to build multilingual website.

Minimable

Mimimable is minimal and clean theme with advanced customization options to make it looks desirable.

Awe

If you don’t have coding knowledge and want to build an awesome website for your organization then go for Awe. This theme options are easy to handle without any programming knowledge.

Limo

Limo is great theme with carousal slider where you can showcase your featured information. Theme looks well on small screens like mobile and tab due to its responsive layout.

TA Pluton

TA pluton is having premium features yet comes for totally free. With various animated effects and flawless scrolling, you can create and outstanding website for yourself.

Gaga Lite

The Gaga lite provides easy customizer options to build and engaging website. The framework is completely responsive and looks beautiful on any device without losing design quality even a bit. It comes with full screen slider where you can showcase your featured portfolio work.

eVision Corporate

With eVision Corporate, you can create a truly profound and professional website. The unique sections of layout will help you to organize content in effective way.

Onetake

One Paze

One Paze has stylish and modern design with unique design, icons and refined full screen header. The classy animations, lazy loadings, transition effects and smooth parallax scroll like beautiful features come with this absolutely free theme.

ZBlackbeard

Modern and fully customizable ZBlackbeard theme can be used for any purpose like business, agency, Startup Company, personal blogging, etc. The catchy full width header with parallax scrolling and responsive layout makes this free theme worth using than any premium theme.

ZBlackbeard is loading with pretty animations with modern widgets and easy to customize. You can set up contact form easily with its predefined set up.

Zifer Child

Zifer Child is well built which is search engine friendly and social media optimized. Zifer child has responsive framework and best to use for photography or portfolio purpose. You can include photos on your posts to show your rocking arts.

Zifer child has many premium like features loaded and you can use this single page template to build a good photoblog.

Responsive Boat

Responsive Boat has colorful sections and buttons with lazy loading animations and parallax scrolling. This also supports WooCommerce integration and can be used for any purpose. You can customize background, menu and add social media links. This translation ready theme has robust and responsive layout which looks same on any devices including iPhone and iPad without losing any design quality.

Single Page

Single Page is built in Bootstrap framework and every section can be customized easily through their advanced theme options. You can customize everything from background images, menu, typography, logo, custom social icons, etc. Single Page has many full screen sections including full screen Google map integration. You can use images or video in background. Theme is SEO friendly and this helped to get ranked easily in search engines.

Birva

Birva is very beautiful and modern theme with elegant colorful sections. This has lots of transition and animations effect which get loved by many developers. You can have all modern entities like progress bars, pricing tables and multiple post formats. Theme is best to use for creative agency’s website or startup firm.

BeOnePage

BeOnePage is very modern and visually stimulating WordPress theme with which you can create a beautiful single page WordPress website. The major features include unlimited font and typography customization options, Ajax portfolio, social media links, video backgrounds, fully responsive and retina ready.

The Monday

The Monday is multipurpose theme with beautiful one page parallax section. You can use this theme to build any personal blog or company website. The theme is fully cross browser compatible and SEO friendly. The typography is simple and theme is based fully on customizer which makes customization easy.

Accesspress Parallax

As name suggests, this theme beautifully integrated with fine parallax effect. This theme is fully compatible with translation plugins like WPML and other advance plugins like bbpress and WooCommerce. Accesspress Parallax is clean coded and social media friendly.

Himalayas

Himalayas comes with awesome slider and unlimited color options. You can use this theme for corporate, business, portfolio, personal, agency, startup company, etc.

Legend

The legend is crafted well with attention in details and adapts screen size of any devices due to its responsive feature. Legend is very flexible and socially improved WordPress theme.

One Page Scroll

One Page Scroll is brilliant WordPress theme with responsive layout built in twitter bootstrap framework. Theme is retina ready, integrated with font awesome and having easy customizer options to change/upload logo, favicon, typography and much more.

Advertica Lite

Advertica Lite is cool theme to present your work over web. Advertica Lite is flat, clean and SEO friendly.

Sensible

You can make an effective online presence with this theme. This is multipurpose theme which you can use for any of your purpose. You can see its demo to check out its classy design closely. It comes with social icon integration and live WordPress customizer to set the different sections.

Venture

Venture is awesome and flexible theme to with parallax scrolling. The homepage is crafted very decently which gives your visitors amazing experience while surfing your website. The features includes different page templates if you with to use it as multipage and having full adaptable responsive layout.

Prism

Prism is best free one page WordPress theme for creating online store. Prism supports deep integration for WooCommerce to build highly professional eStore to sell products. It looks good on all devices like mobile, tablets and PC. The customizer let you see changes live so you can customize look and feel of theme as you want.

