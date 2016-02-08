40 Awesome FREE WooCommerce WordPress Themes 2016

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/free-woocommerce-wordpress-themes-700x410.jpg 700 410 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g February 8, 2016 August 24, 2016

Everyone is getting online in this era and needs powerful online e store to sell physical and digital products. WordPress CMS is great platform to start business website or online store. With available free eCommerce WordPress themes, you can easily setup online store. Among the all the online store, around 30% are using WooCommerce plugin.

WooCommerce is very powerful plugin which have all the features needed and comes for free. With help of other free WordPress theme and plugins, you can create a full functional and powerful eCommerce website. Here we have picked the best free WooCommerce WordPress themes which are fully responsive, clean coded and SEO optimized.

FashStore

FashStore is beautiful free eCommerce WordPress theme. The design is awesome and easy comes with easy navigation. You can showcase your products on homepage in a systematic way including categories.

FashStore is fully responsive and fits best on any size of screen devices. Code is clean and SEO friendly.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/fashstore/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://accesspressthemes.com/theme-demos/?theme=fashstore” linkrel=””]

The Shop

The Shop is free, easy to use WooCommerce WordPress theme. This theme has all the necessary features like custom front page template, color options, two menus, great fonts, amazing top slider and much more.

You can choose from 600 Google fonts, set up blog and customize through customizer options.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://athemes.com/theme/theshop/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.athemes.com/themes/?theme=TheShop” linkrel=””]

ShopIsle

ShopIsle is one of the best free theme to create online WordPress store. ShopIsle is WooCommerce ready fully features, SEO optimized and responsive WordPress theme. Theme is translation ready and support latest translation plugins and other updated plugins too like contact form 7.

ShopIsle is clean, modern and beautiful which is having great full screen slider on home page and great smooth CSS scrolling effects.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://themeisle.com/themes/shop-isle/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://themeisle.com/demo/?theme=ShopIsle” linkrel=””]

TopShop

TopShop is perfect theme to build the online store with WordPress. Theme code is clean, SEO friendly and having easy customizer options to set up. This theme supports the Meta slider, WooCommerce and comes with various widgets bundle.

Features include various pages and blog layouts, unlimited color options. Theme is fully responsive and looks great on all devices ranging from mobile to large screen PC without any flicker or losing design quality.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://kairaweb.com/theme/topshop/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.kairaweb.com/topshop/” linkrel=””]

Shopera

Shopera is modern, clean and beautiful WooCommerce WordPress theme. The theme comes with great blog layout and various page layouts. You can showcase your products well on homepage and featured product on slider. Shopera is highly customizable and translation ready. You can integrate your social links with this theme and connect get engaged in social media.

Theme is fully responsive and retina ready. This is also having feature or rating system so customer can leave feedback and rating about products.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://cohhe.com/project-view/shopera/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://cohhe.com/demo/shopera/” linkrel=””]

StoreFront

StoreFront is one of the popular free WooCommerce WordPress themes to start a online store. The full width slider makes the design very beautiful and attractive. You can set featured products, various categories and easy sorting. Theme is SEO friendly so you can bring organic results with this theme to increase your business. Theme is fully responsive and looks stunning in all devices.

It comes with custom homepage template which is fully customizable as per your desire. Theme is fully compatible with latest plugins like WPML for translation and Contact form 7 to build forms.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/storefront” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.woothemes.com/storefront/” linkrel=””]

AccessPress Lite

AccessPress Lite is another beautiful WooCommerce WordPress theme which is fully featured like premium one. It comes with beautiful full width slider on homepage where you can show your features products.

It is boxed layout with recent posts on home. You can integrate video, social icons and customize it easily including colors, backgrounds and custom widgets. Theme is fit perfectly on mobile, tab, iPad and large Screen monitors due to its responsiveness.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://accesspressthemes.com/wordpress-themes/accesspress-store/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://accesspressthemes.com/theme-demos/?theme=accesspress-store” linkrel=””]

Shopper

WooCommerce supported great free WordPress theme for eCommerce website. Shopper is well built theme with elegant grid layout. You can show many products on homepage due to its clean and clutter free layout.

The sorting of products is easy and user can put reviews for product. The theme comes with various custom widgets, different page layout, responsiveness; SEO optimized code and easy subscribe widget to build the email list.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://dessign.net/shopper-responsive-woocommerce-free/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://dessign.net/shopper-woocommerce-theme/” linkrel=””]

Flat On

Flat On is multipurpose WooCommerce supported WordPress theme. You can create stunning eCommerce WordPress platform to sell your things online. The theme comes with custom widgets, having clean and SEO optimized code, different page layouts, blog template.

Theme is translation ready and fully customizable. Theme is easy to set up and customize.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://www.webulousthemes.com/flaton/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.webulous.in/flaton/shop/” linkrel=””]

Savile Row

Savile Row is modern classy designed free WooCommerce WordPress theme for creating perfect online store. The great slider at top and featured product below makes your product showcasing very eye catchy.

Theme is fully responsive, contains various page templates, SEO friendly, custom background and colors and easy to set up and customize.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/savile-row/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://www.templateexpress.com/demos/savilerow/” linkrel=””]

Socute

You will love this clean, minimal intuitive WooCommerce WordPress theme. This comes with sample data so you can set up easily in no time. Easy customization and fully responsive are some of this theme’s features.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://yithemes.com/themes/wordpress/socute-multi-purpose-e-commerce-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://yithemes.com/live/?theme=socute” linkrel=””]

Shophistic

Shophistic is clean and beautiful template for WooCommerce store. You can showcase your product in such a beautiful that user will love it. The design looks soothing, simple yet modern. You can create a wonderful online shop with this free WooCommerce WordPress theme.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://www.quemalabs.com/theme/shophistic-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.quemalabs.com/shophistic-lite/” linkrel=””]

AyoShop

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”http://designmodo.com/free-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””]

Mystile

Mystile is lightweight minimalistic WooCommerce supported WordPress theme. This theme is fully responsive and easily customizable through theme options. You can use your custom CSS to make customization your way.

Mystile is fully versatile great theme to start online shop to sell any kind of product. This is made on popular WooFramework which is best framework for eshop themes. You can get features like various page templates, great custom shortcodes, widgets, social media integration and much more.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://www.woothemes.com/products/mystile/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.woothemes.com/mystile/” linkrel=””]

Asteria Lite

Asteria Lite is great sleek designed, modern WordPress theme which you can use for any corporate, creative agency, online store, baker’s shop, etc. purpose. Theme comes with awesome gallery page template where you can showcase your portfolio well. This theme supports WooCommerce integration and you can sell your products whether they are digital or physical.

You can choose over 600 Google fonts and custom CSS to make it looks your way. Theme includes various template from left or right sidebar, full width page and blog template. Theme is fully responsive and displayed well in any kind of devices irrespective of their screen sizes.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/asteria-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://asterialite.towfiqi.com/” linkrel=””]

WooShop

WooShop is well designed, fully featured like premium eCommerce theme which comes for free. Great versatile design, highly customizable and SEO friendly clean coded are most prominent features of WooShop. Theme is fully responsive that means use will see your online shop with same quality on any device like iPad, iPhone and large screens.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://85ideas.com/public-releases/wordpress-theme-wooshop/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”https://85ideas.com/of_files/wooshop/” linkrel=””]

Artificer

Artificer is also build on WooFramework and loads fast. This is easily customizable with options and customizer. Also you can use custom CSS to customizer it to the unlimited extent. As this theme is fully responsive, user can see this theme of any devices without any design’s quality distortion.

Artificer is easy to set up, SEO friendly and fast loading free WooCommerce WordPress theme.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://www.woothemes.com/products/artificer/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.woothemes.com/?name=artificer” linkrel=””]

Seller

Seller comes with beautiful slider on homepage with great grid view to show your products. Theme is fully responsive and completely free. You can set up online store with this theme with no time and no cost.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/seller/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.inkhive.com/seller/” linkrel=””]

iTek Theme

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/itek/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://www.wpstrapcode.com/itek/” linkrel=””]

Sale Junction

Sale junction is one of the best creations for eStore by InkThemes. The theme comes with unlimited options for customization including fonts, colors, and background images. You can put your products in elegant way to attract the eyes of visitors. Theme is SEO optimized, fully responsive and easy to use.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/salejunction/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://www.inkthemes.com/salejunction-theme-previews” linkrel=””]

Klasik Framework

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://www.klasikthemes.com/framework/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.klasikthemes.com/klasikframework/” linkrel=””]

Vantage

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://wordpress.org/themes/vantage” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.siteorigin.com/vantage/” linkrel=””]

Fruitful

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/fruitful/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://themes.fruitfulcode.com/fruitful/” linkrel=””]

SmartShop Lite

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://ideaboxthemes.com/themes/smartshop-lite-wordpress-theme/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.ideaboxthemes.com/smartshop/” linkrel=””]

i-Transform

i-Transform is based on twenty thirteen as base theme and having various additional features which make this theme more desirable. This theme supports WooCommerce so you can set up your online shop to sell physical or digital products easily. Theme options are powerful and you can choose between five colors schemes, various page templates, custom widgets, shortcodes and featured post section.

Theme is responsive to make user experience elegant for viewing on any devices from mobile to large desktop screens.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/i-transform/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://templatesnext.org/itrans/” linkrel=””]

Sporta

Sporta is clean, clutter free, modern and WooCommerce Compatible free WordPress theme for any business or personal use who want to create online store and sell goodies.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://modernthemes.net/wordpress-themes/sporta/?ref=47″ linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”https://modernthemes.net/theme-demos/?theme=Sporta&ref=47″ linkrel=””]

EightStore Light

EightStore light is premium quality like free WooCommerce WordPress theme. EightStore light can be customized fully through customizer and you can show video on pop up on homepage which put great impact to make more sales.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://8degreethemes.com/wordpress-themes/eightstore-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://8degreethemes.com/demos/?theme=eightstore-lite” linkrel=””]

MyStore

MyStore is modern and clean theme by Kairaweb. It is fully responsive and scale according to screen size devices from mobile to large desktop screens including iPad and iPhone. You can customize theme through customizer and see changes live.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://kairaweb.com/theme/mystore/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.kairaweb.com/mystore/ ” linkrel=””]

Statement

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/statement/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”https://generatepress.com/statement/” linkrel=””]

Xcel

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://kairaweb.com/theme/xcel/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.kairaweb.com/xcel/” linkrel=””]

Flat Shop Lite

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://justpx.com/product/flat-shop-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://flat-shop-lite.justpx.com/” linkrel=””]

Agama

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”http://theme-vision.com/agama/” linkrel=””]

Quick Sales

As name suggests, Quick Sales is great theme to start online store with WooCommerce. You can manage theme easily, customize it as per your desire and sell your products online.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/quick-sales/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://quicksales-demo.optart.biz/?product=flying-ninja” linkrel=””]

AccessPress Basic

Another Creation of AccessPress to start shopping site with no time.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”http://accesspressthemes.com/wordpress-themes/accesspress-basic/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://accesspressthemes.com/theme-demos/?theme=accesspress-basic” linkrel=””]

Purely Shopping

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/purelyshopping/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.purelythemes.com/shopping/” linkrel=””]

Mixed

Mixed is flat and modern WordPress theme best suited to start any online store to sell digital downloadable products or physical goods.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://burak-aydin.com/mixed-page/” linkrel=””]

InCart Lite

InCart Lite is multipurpose WordPress theme with which you can integrate WooCommerce and start your online store. You can use this theme for any business, corporate, portfolio and eCommerce site. Theme is clean, fully responsive and having easy options to customize. The parallax scrolling effect gives your user an soothing experience.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/incart-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”https://sketchthemes.com/preview/assets/incart/” linkrel=””]

MultiShop

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/multishop/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://multishop.fasterthemes.com/” linkrel=””]

Alhena

Alhena is very attractive and beautiful free WordPress theme for WooCommerce set up. The home page displays portfolio and products very sophistically. Theme looks great on mobile, tables and large displays due to its responsive without losing its design quality.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/alhena-lite/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.themeinprogress.com/alhena/” linkrel=””]

iShop

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/themes/ishop/” linkrel=””] [button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”Demo” link=”http://demo.baztro.com/ishop/” linkrel=””]