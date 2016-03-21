60+ Best Creative Photography WordPress Themes for Photographers.

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/best-photography-wordpress-themes-2016-750x410.jpg 750 410 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g March 21, 2016 August 24, 2016

The web development has taken a dynamic route these days. First we were developing static websites, then we moved to dynamic ones and now CMS are booming. WordPress becomes most popular CMS over others. The main reason behind WordPress popularity is that WordPress is completely free, easy to use, unlimited customization at finger tips and you can modify code till its core. Even if you don’t have any development knowledge, you can set up your website and modify that through options.

Today I will share the extensively researched and handpicked collection of Best Photography WordPress themes to create high quality and engaging photography website. While creating this list I have kept all the necessary points in mind which are essential to create a popular website. Some of the features I focused while selecting themes are – High quality and unique design, Clean Code, SEO friendliness, Easy Navigation, great customization and easy to understand and manage, responsive and much more.

Vignette

It is a responsive theme for photographers for perfect for showcasing of their images. This theme has seven gallery styles, several home page options and many theme options, localization tools, plenty of short codes, custom menus and an a great color palette.

Vignette theme easy options panel with lots of customization setting and various page templates like full width and with sidebar. You can have the blog page template to publish news or articles about photography. The photography or portfolio website with this theme will make lasting effect on your target visitors.

Skylab

This is one of the best WordPress photography theme and has a sleek interface designed for photographers, illustrators, graphic designers, art and creative directors, movie directors and architects. It’s highly visual responsive design can accommodate many galleries and images of sizes.

Border

This is a fully responsive theme with a unique style that provides full-screen photos with white borders. It has tools like smooth animated transitions, plenty of slideshows and gallery options, portfolio pages, video support and can be integrated with social media easily.

This theme comes with different gallery layouts, such as, slideshows, grid based or masonry and has full social integration. Its other features are it is mobile ready, has 600+ Google fonts, pixcodes plugins etc. You can choose from 12 custom page layouts and has AJAX support.

Oshine

It is one of the best WordPress themes with a multi-layout and multi-purpose portfolio theme. It is highly flexible and has dozens of different layouts, unlimited color options, 50 drag & drop page builder modules and many other features to make a professional website easily.

Moon

Moon can increase your page’s flexibility and is highly responsive. This theme can help to display your site on mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones easily and is a great theme.

E-pix

This is one of the best WordPress theme for photography and portfolio which offers a degree of flexibility and adaptability while showcasing your content and it does not demand any specialized programming knowledge for it. It has features like full screen Grid, Portfolio, 3D Carousel, and Group Slider.

Darkroom

Darkroom is a retina ready full screen WordPress theme designed for photographers, illustrators, graphic designers and other creative professionals. It has a simple design with full screen slideshow and supports videos and WooCommerce plugin and has features like generators, widgets, multiple sidebars and advanced theme options.

Vega

Vega has a built-in content builder which allows you to create multiple layouts in single page without touching theme code and has private gallery option, advanced theme panel, revolution slider, responsive design, off-canvas navigation, WPML translation etc.

Panama

It is very elegant and modern and comes with bunch features for photography website like mobile compatibility, filterable portfolio, gallery archive, full screen preview, 5 gallery layouts, image copyright protection, password protected galleries etc.

Bow

It is 100% responsive and retina ready. Its gallery is modern and comes with CSS3 effects. It has unlimited colors, 600+ Google fonts, page templates, logo upload option, demo content import etc.

Core

Core is one of the oldest and best WordPress Photography theme. It comes with a bunch of amazing features, such as, 3 homepages, 8 custom widgets, 4 portfolio styles, Google fonts, extensive galleries, valid HTML code, tons of shortcodes etc.

CoastLine

CoastLine is wonderful and eye catchy WordPress Theme for photographer who want to showcase their creations in most prominent way. Homepage is pure a showcase for your wonderful creations. The menu appears on left and infinite scrolling to show the portfolio or images. CoastLine gives you feature to choose from three different types of Gallery.

Theme is fully responsive and user can enjoy this aesthetic design on any device with same quality. Theme is SEO optimized and you can choose unlimited color variations.

Shape

Shape is perfect clean theme to display photographer’s photos. Theme is highly customizable and you can choose out of three ways to show your portfolio – grid, masonry and single view.

You can customize the background colors, custom contact with map; integrate social icons and much more. This theme gives you feature of custom gallery filters, various powerful custom shortcodes, ajax contact form and custom posts. Theme is fully responsive so your viewer can see it on any devices with same high quality including iPhone, comes with multiple gallery layouts, translation ready, 12 column grids and inbuilt stylish calendar.

Uncode

Uncode is highly modern, impeccably creative in design and versatile WordPress theme for Photography or Portfolio presentation. With this stunning theme you can showcase your pictures, portfolio in an impressive way.

Uncode is multipurpose theme and loads very fast. It is search engine friendly so you can rank it high to boost your business. The theme customization is fully dynamic, comes with great revolutionary and layer slider and you can set up in an easy way. This comes with visual composer which gives you exact idea of visual changes. Theme is designed beautifully with clean bootstrap framework with good CSS3 animations and fully responsive. You can create irresistibly beautiful website to show your great work with world with this great photography theme.

Santino

You can create a stunning photography WordPress theme with this beautiful creative and outstanding theme. This is built in HTML5 and CSS3 with fully responsive layout. The code is of high quality and comes with various animation and background music options. This makes site really astonishing with good photography and portfolio with music running.

Almera

Almera is perfect creative photography WordPress theme to use for creating portfolio photography website. If you have great stock of images or creative portfolio to showcase then this will be perfect theme for you to create stunning gallery, portfolio or photography things. This comes with various homepage and slider options, so you can choose and create a desired customized website for your needs.

Eclipse

Eclipse is clean and minimal WordPress theme for photography and portfolio showcase. There are various homepage and with full screen video options, color and background changing options which makes it very versatile and highly customizable. Theme is fully responsive and retina ready. Eclipse is SEO friendly WordPress theme which fits perfectly on any screen site devices without losing its viewing quality.

Folo

Folo is masonry and grid based layout theme to display your photographs portfolio. As you scrolls the images loads. There are great features comes with this theme like video gallery, light box image pop up and various custom widgets. Theme is fully responsive and SEO friendly. You can create an aesthetic website with this theme so show your portfolio in a unique way.

Frame

I personally like this theme very much. The main homepage is very much beautiful which really grabs attention of viewer. You can see full screen slider on homepage and small thumbnails of slider on bottom. Theme comes with very powerful options and easy to set up without any developer knowledge. The theme is compatible with latest WordPress version and all latest plugins like contact form 7, SEO Yoast, etc.

Kameron

Kameron is a theme which is created especially for photographers to showcase their work. The main homepage is very beautiful which contains menu on left and big images on right side which scrolls. Theme is clean coded and SEO friendly so you can rank your website high to get more visitors. Theme fits perfectly on any device’s screen irrespective of their size.

You can create horizontal and vertical layouts, and great portfolio pages with this theme. This supports YouTube and vimeo videos integration which makes your website outstanding.

Lens

Lens is very beautiful, flexible and multiconcept Photography WordPress theme. You can show full screen slider or grid images showcase on homepage. Theme is very flat and modern which looks amazing.

Moon

Moon is creative and very intuitive theme with lots of amazing features to showcase your pictures, products, video and portfolio.

Crush

Best creative WordPress theme to create great portfolio website for photographers and creative agencies. Theme fits perfectly on any devices with same design quality due to its responsiveness.

Zerif Pro

Zerif Pro is one of the popular multipurpose WordPress theme for photography, portfolio, creative agencies and business/corporate website.

Samba

Samba is very customizable WordPress theme to showcase your high quality photographs and portfolio.

Timber

You can create a very stunning compelling cutting edge modern Photography Website to showcase your high definition photographs and creative works. The developers have put great efforts to make such a great visually aesthetic theme.

Black Diamond

Diamond is amazing and perfect theme for photographers. This theme is just developed perfectly with almost all features which a photographer can expect to showcase his creation in outstanding way. The full screen slider supports both images and videos. You can create a great presentation to describe your creative portfolio through slider. It has ribbon gallery which is very unique to showcase your artistic work.

Shutter

Shutter is very elegant, visually stimulating and polished WordPress theme with profound option panel to customize theme at your own. You can easily manage your photography or portfolio website or blog with this theme.

Insight

The Insight WordPress theme comes with three color schemes with dynamic homepage builder. Theme is fully responsive and retina ready which looks just perfect on mobile phones, tablets and large monitors. Insight has visual customizer and option panel to customize theme easily like a pro without having any programming skills. There are various page templates available including two blog template – grid and regular.

Mountain

Mountain is stylish and fully customizable WordPress theme, you can change fonts, colors, background image and almost everything to create a visually attractive website for showcasing personal photography collections, your agency’s portfolio, blog or any kind of website.

Lumen

Lumen is another full screen cool photographic oriented theme with minimal and clean design. You can showcase photographs amazingly with this unique structured theme.

RSW

RSW has option to select the dark or light layout. You will get all page templates required to create an astonish WordPress website like blog page, full width, page, page with sidebar and stunning homepage with full background image slider and beautiful menu. Theme is fully responsive and SEO friendly.

Camilla

You can customize theme fully with available color variations and layout options. Design is very creative and unique. Theme is integrated with beautiful transparent menu and social media icons. Theme is fully focused on photography, you can set amazing pictures on slider and visitors eyes will focused to that only.

Armanda

Armanda is another beautiful full screen creation to display your creative portfolio in outstanding way.

Source

Source is simple yet beautiful photo-centric theme to create stunning and visually outstanding website. There are plenty of customization options including colors pickers, fonts and various page templates. Theme looks beautiful in white and black colors and the demo also present the same.

Photoform

Photoform is fully responsive and SEO ready Portfolio/Photography WordPress theme to create portfolio website for creative portfolio. Theme is clean coded, fast and supports advanced ecommerce plugin like WooCommerce to set up online store.

It comes with five gallery options and various visual effects. It has various custom shortcodes and infinite layout to choose from.

Tripod

Theme is specially made for photographers to showcase unique and creative creations. The theme has various gallery templates and drag drop builder to set design. It comes with multiple layouts all specially for photo showcasing.

Invictus

Invictus is profound portfolio theme with eighteen custom layouts. You can set full screen slider images and videos. The rail slider and menu suits best with full screen background images of videos. Theme is SEO friendly so you can rank your website high in search engine with this theme.

Zoomy

Zoomy is great fresh designed theme for professional photographers. Theme is integrated with social sharing icons and custom widgets. Zoomy has six page layouts, translation ready and supports Video on gallery.

It has advanced theme option panel to customize theme as per your need. Theme is well coded and support team is awesome which resolves any issue in quick time.

Expression

Expression is perfect theme to put photographs for viewers. It puts images in blog and fits them in great way irrespective of their sized which makes look and feel like instagram.

The Ajax scrolling and jQuery animation effects make this theme stand out of crowd. As theme is fully responsive, it fits on any screen sized devices like iphone, android phones and desktop PC.

Story

You can use story for anything and comes with unlimited demos to choose from for photography, product, vintage, creative, agency, portfolio, food and restaurant, etc. In all demo you can choose two layouts – full screen slider and full width page.

Story comes with advance theme options to customize its images, typography, colors and page layouts.

Turin

Built for photographers, Turin is ultimate high resolution, widgetized WordPress theme with amazing updated customizing options. Theme is well documented and any one can understand the set up and customization procedure through documentation.

Turin is responsive and retina ready WordPress theme which looks amazing on small and large screens without losing any design and content quality.

Aster

Aster is great solution for photographer’s showcase. The horizontal sliding images make it different among other full screen themes.

Gridster

Gridster is grid layout based theme which makes most of your work at display on homepage. This is best theme to showcase the work of artists, creative crafts, photographers and agency portfolio.

Hiker

Hiker is another best theme for photographers to build a high quality intuitive website to showcase their creative captures. It also has full screen slider with captions on below as toggle between slider images.

You can create an ultimate nature and travel photography websites. You will get various page templates like gallery, portfolio, blog and other pages to create outstanding website. This theme supports WPML and WooCommerce so you can create online store with available shop page templates to sell your distinct photography creations online.

Photex

This undoubtedly the best WordPress theme to show your adventures photographs in best possible way. Whether you are a full time photographer or doing it for fun, you will love this theme to show your video or photo art pieces to world.

This is fully responsive so whatever the devices you visitors are using, they will get the perfect view on any screen size. Photex is SEO friendly and compatible with WooCommerce with which you can set up your online shop in minutes. Theme supports font awesome, translation ready and support system is very perfect as they give detailed attention to your problems.

Verticality

Verticality is One Pager and very delight WordPress theme for photography. Its sensual looks and beautiful menu make its very exquisite. You can create a very ravishing and splendid photography showcase or create agency’s portfolio showcase at ease with Verticality theme.

Myfolio

MyFolio is fine looking, graceful and lovely theme which comes with drag and drop page builder. You can create a very picturesque portfolio showcase with Myfolio. Myfolio is fully featured WordPress theme which supports YouTube and video integration. You will get a great video intro feature and video loads in lightbox which makes visitor’s experience delightful.

Gleam

Gleam is built in responsive framework to give your users same experience irrespective of various devices they are using. The Ajax loading and fullscreen gallery of Gleam Theme is very rich in look. The code is validated and SEO optimized. You will get plenty of shortcodes with this theme to make customization and set up easy as per your needs.

Photonote

Photonote is carefully crafted and coded to give masters a perfect piece of art. Photonote is another best creation by WPZoom team. They really create outstanding themes by researching a lot to make everything perfect.

Photonote comes with easy theme Options panel and visual composer which makes it easy to set up and customize without having any previous development or coding knowledge. The homepage is fully widgetized and comes with sliding sidebar with light skin. So you hide the sidebar to show your photographs and portfolio in full screen in distraction free way. Theme is fully responsive and retina ready which means the layout adjust itself according to device’s screen size to give same experience to your audience.

Dune

Dune is very innovative and dynamic Photographic theme designed uniquely with clean SEO friendly and quality code. The layout of this theme is very idealistic in photographer’s point of view.

Photoastic

Photoastic is wonderful elegant theme to create an engaging and eye catching website to showcasing high definition videos and photographs. In every aspect you can find photoastic just complete and perfect for portfolio and photography niche.

Theme is completely responsive which looks aesthetic on mobile screen to large screen monitors and in all devices in between them.

Motive

The Wall

Furies

Furies has modern options to set the theme and modify as per your needs. The customization options are easy to handle without any programming knowledge. You can easily set sliders, create galleries to showcase your creative work and choose from page templates to describe about your work.

Ichiban

Ichiban is great theme for photographers. This modern and sleek design with sooth your visitor’s eyes. You can create outstanding WordPress website for photography with this theme.

StamFord

A light weight WordPress theme which loads fast and fully SEO optimized. Theme is fully responsive thus fits great on any sized screen devices including iPad and iPhone.

Sunday

One of the amazing creative template for showcasing your agency portfolio. You can create amazing galleries and choose from various layouts to suit your needs.

Photocrati

Photocrati is modern, stylish and out of the box creative theme which includes more than 60 homepage styles, gallery management, blogging, e-commerce tools. There are limitless customization options to turn the website your desired way. As you see the details of theme, you will get to know that more than 18000 photographer are using this theme. This proves that theme is perfect to use to showcase your photography collection. Theme is fully responsive and SEO friendly.

Exposure

Exposure is the best photography WordPress theme to create and resplendent and scenic photography or portfolio showcase website. Exposure is great theme to make a cutting edge showcase of beautiful artifacts. Its responsiveness makes website molds its layout delightfully on any screen size.

This theme provides the best framing for the photography without influencing the imagery. Exposure offers a variety of theme customization options, short codes, and also an events calendar. It has a full-width image slider that extends underneath the opaque header and navigation bar. As developer made its code SEO optimized, you can rank high to gain heavy audience with only little efforts.

