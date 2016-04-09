12 Best WordPress Plugins To Make Website Responsive and Mobile Friendly

http://designsblazed.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/plugins-to-make-wordpress-website-mobile-responsive.jpg 750 400 Admin Admin http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/0ba9ad1478d6929a5a738ad954416014?s=96&d=mm&r=g April 9, 2016 August 24, 2016

To plan a perfect promotion strategy for your business, an engaging website is extremely important. Moreover in this smart phones era, you website should be mobile friendly and responsive. If you want to make your website mobile optimized without spending much time and money, then this plugins will help you. This article contains the list of FREE plugins which will make your website mobile responsive in a minutes without having any coding or development knowledge.

You just need to integrate this WordPress plugins to make website responsive and mobile friendly, activate them and surf through their easy built in setting/ options panel. This plugins are light weight, easy to understand and having rich premium features. This plugins will make your static website into fully responsive and mobile optimized. These detects weather the visitors are using mobile, tablets or PC’s screen and serve them respective optimized pages.

JetPack





JetPack is easy to use, lightweight and powerful and open source platform which provides various mobile responsive templates to choose from. You can do much more than what you see with its overview. If you know little bit of programming then you can alter its features to as per you needs.

JetPack has various features one of which is its image optimization for fast loading on mobile devices. It also provides you visitor’s statistics and provides many customization options for backgrounds, header and menu. Jetpack uses CDN network photon which speeds up your mobile website and you can integrate Google+ page easily.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/jetpack/” linkrel=””]

AddFunc Mobile Detect



AddFunc Mobile Detect analyzes the request of visitors and serves them mobile pages if the request is made from mobile devices. The redirection is totally controlled through settings; you can select which pages should be served as desktop version or mobile version.

The CSS settings are easy to handle and you can modify it to match your site’s look and fee. This plugin serves requests according to different pages, like your website’s about us page will redirect to about us mobile page. Also you can set up redirect of posts page, homepage and attachments /media.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/addfunc-mobile-detect/” linkrel=””]

Any Mobile theme switcher



This is quite intelligent plugin which shows different homepage on different mobile by detecting browsers. You can easily set up this plugins and load mobile themes. You can set up different mobile pages for different operating systems like android, ios, windows phone, blackberry, etc.

This plugin also offers premium version which has enhanced functions and support of various advanced plugins like W3 Total Cache.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/any-mobile-theme-switcher/” linkrel=””]

WPTouch



WPTouch is one of the best plugin to make your website mobile friendly. It creates an optimized mobile version for you website which passes all the Google Mobile friendly tests. The option panel gives you many customization option to deliver a beautiful and SEO friendly mobile version to your visitors.

The desktop version remains the same and user gets the option to choose from desktop or mobile version. The templates offered by WPTouch are lightweight which loads fast and easy to customize.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/wptouch/” linkrel=””]

MobilePress



MobilePress provides responsive themes to make your non responsive website mobile ready. After you activate this plugin, you visitors will get the soothing experience over mobile and tablets.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/mobilepress/” linkrel=””]

WP Mobile Edition



WP Mobile Edition provides around 8 color schemes of themes to choose for your mobile version. Its Mobile switcher is intelligent enough to switch automatically by detecting whether visitors are using mobile of desktop and serving the optimized version.

It makes mobile version very light for fast loading. It optimizes the images, remover unnecessary and unsupported media files. It scales images for best fir and also split long articles for better view.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-mobile-edition/” linkrel=””]

Mobile Smart



Mobile Smart plugin when installed and activated on your WordPress website, it start showing mobile theme to your visitors who browsing your website through mobile phones, tablets, iPhone, iPad,etc. It also gives your audience an option to switch between mobile version website to desktop version.

Mobile Smart is good WordPress plugin for making website responsive. It transcodes and rescale the images to best fit in mobile browsers.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/mobile-smart/” linkrel=””]

Duda Mobile



Duda Mobile is easy to handle and implement. It provides tons of mobile version templates and works with any theme you are using. You can even buy a premium version for more advanced features. The mobile version’s back up is also taken by Duda Mobile providers. You don’t need to put any redirection script in any file, this plugins makes it easy and hassle free just be using check boxes.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/mobile-website-builder-for-wordpress-by-dudamobile/” linkrel=””]

Equivalent Mobile Redirect



This plugins detects the mobile device requests and redirects them to mobile page or posts. You can redirect visitor to blog index page. It remembers the cookies and visitors can see the full desktop version website if set. This plugin can override the previous redirects and can redirects all the mobile visitors to one place/url.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/equivalent-mobile-redirect/” linkrel=””]

WP Mobile Plugin



If you don’t have responsive WordPress website and want your website to fit best in all screen size devices, then this free plugin will help you to create mobile responsive word press website.

You can set a beautiful mobile WordPress theme with this plugin without altering any code. You can change logo and set custom menu for mobile theme. There are lots of customization options available in WP Mobile Plugin.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”false” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/rocket-wp-mobile/” linkrel=””]

Mobile View



Mobile View is compatible with the latest WordPress version and easy to handle. It is free plugin which transform your website into responsive mobile optimized theme. You can include or exclude certain pages for viewing in mobile devices and custom menu can be set up for mobile theme. It provides mobile to desktop switcher and import export theme’s panel settings.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”more info / download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/mobileview/” linkrel=””]

WordPress Mobile Pack 2.0



This plugin will make your website fully responsive with cross browser compatibility. You can reduce your development cost for making website responsive and mobile friendly easily this plugin. It works on WordPress version 3.5 or higher.

[button style=”btn-default btn-sm” type=”link” target=”true” title=”More Info / Download” link=”https://wordpress.org/plugins/wordpress-mobile-pack/” linkrel=””]